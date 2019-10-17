City Of Los Angeles Department Of Cultural Affairs Presents LOITERING IS DELIGHTFUL

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG), and the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation (BAPF) are pleased to present Loitering is delightful,an exhibition that brings together ten Los Angeles artists to explore the joyful possibilities of slowing down.

Loitering is traditionally considered the preserve of delinquents, teenagers, and miscreants. Generally speaking, those up to no good. Of course, some are freer to dillydally than others. As Ross Gay reminds us in his incisive essay "Loitering Is Delightful"(which the author has kindly permitted us to use here), "...the darker your skin, the more likely you are to be 'loitering.'" Gay goes on to point out that for people of color, any public display of "non-productive delight" - from loitering to laughter - can be censured. This leads one to ask: at which point does lingering cross into criminal territory? What does 'loitering' really mean? And why is it frowned upon?

Furthermore, might the gesture of standing or sitting, with no apparent purpose, contain a seed of radical potential? Could loitering offer some respite, however temporary, from the capitalist cycle of consumption and production? In a world consumed by digital devices and driven by productivity, what possibilities does daydreaming offer? Can fulfillment be found in staring into space? Is there pleasure in simply hanging out? What does it mean to be seen engaging in a seemingly aimless pursuit and, moreover, to take up public space in the process? Is loitering contagious?

At the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, visitors need pay for nothing to legitimize their lollygagging. Spending a long time in the gallery is not considered threatening; on the contrary, it is encouraged. Loitering is delightful posits the municipal gallery, a civic space with free admission, as a safe place to sit, look, and think.

With new work by Milano Chow, Lauren Davis Fisher, Ishi Glinsky, David Horvitz, Dylan Mira, Joshua Ross, Asha Schechter, Cauleen Smith, Lani Trock, and Megan Whitmarsh, Loitering is delightful invites you to delight in dawdling.

Established in 1954, the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery is the longest running institution in Los Angeles devoted solely to exhibiting art. The gallery focuses on artists from Los Angeles - in particular underrepresented artists whose work may not otherwise have found a platform. Our exhibitions, educational and public programs aim to inspire conversation about the contemporary issues and ideas that resonate most with the people of Los Angeles.

Many local artists who have exhibited at the gallery have gone on to become fixtures of the international art world, including Eleanor Antin, John Baldessari, Mark Bradford, Vija Celmins, David Hammons, Barbara Kruger, Kerry James Marshall, Senga Nengudi, Catherine Opie and Ed Ruscha. Today, the gallery continues to build on this rich legacy, operating as a site of discovery for outstanding work by the city's most exciting artists, from recent graduates to practitioners with years of experience.

Offering free admission and programs, the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery serves as a welcoming space for everyone, regardless of their income level, personal history, ethnicity, sexual orientation, immigration status, religion or gender identity.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You