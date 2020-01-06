Cirque FLIP Fabrique Conjures A Winter Circus Spectacular At The Carpenter Center

With its airborne falsetto, the 1962 single "Sherry" shot to #1 on the music charts. On Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2 p.m., "Sherry" and a string of hits by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons return to fill the Carpenter Center in "OH WHAT A NIGHT! A Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons."

A crowd-pleasing, family-friendly musical revue, "OH WHAT A NIGHT!" delivers The Four Seasons most memorable songs, including "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You"-as well as Top 10 hits not included in the Tony Award-winning musical "Jersey Boys." Combining soaring, pitch-perfect vocals, engaging footwork, and humorous banter, the cast of "OH WHAT A NIGHT!" celebrate the music, camaraderie, and energy that Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons brought to the American rock and pop music scene.

Written by Motown producer and creative consultant George Solomon and directed by award-winning producer/director Michael Chapman, "OH WHAT A NIGHT!" is choreographed by Paul Holmquist. The live concert performance is part of the Carpenter Center's Sunday Afternoon Concert Series.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons influenced generations in the 1960s and 1970s with their heartfelt melodies and unstoppable rhythm. The Four Seasons frontman, Frankie Valli, had 29 Top 40 hits with The Four Seasons and nine Top 40 songs as a solo artist, including the megahit "Grease." In 1990, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"OH WHAT A NIGHT! A Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons" perform at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit carpenterarts.org or call the Carpenter Center Ticket Office at (562) 985-7000. The 2019-2020 Season at the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is made possible, in part, by season media partner KPCC 89.3-FM.





