Circle X Theatre Co. Announces 2023/2024 Evolving Playwrights Group

With support from The Department of Cultural Affairs, Los Angeles, Circle X Theatre Co. has invited Los Angeles-based playwrights to apply to the 2023 - 2024 Evolving Playwrights Group (EPG). The Evolving Playwrights Group is a group for groundbreaking and provocative voices in the theatre to dedicate their time, energy, and attention to developing highly-theatrical, ambitious, brand-new plays. Participating playwrights will be challenged to write an "impossible play," which pushes the boundaries of form, language, or subject. The 2023-2024 season will continue to focus solely on established playwrights.

Playwrights will take part in a bi-weekly writers' group led by Circle X Theatre Company's literary team to workshop their impossible play, culminating in a public reading in spring 2024. The program will also include one-on-one support through peer/mentor pairings and opportunities to learn from visiting playwrights about craft, industry, and writing practice.The program culminates in a public reading.

The group will meet from June 2023 through May 2024, with most meetings over Zoom (3-4 in-person meetings are tentatively scheduled). Readings of each play will take place in early summer of 2024.

Playwrights of all ethnicities, orientations gender identities and expressions, abilities, religions, and ages are strongly encouraged to apply. Submissions should be sent to https://forms.gle/rNRo4rUVPefngapDA by April 30, 2023. For more information about the program and submission the process, visit https://www.circlextheatre.org/new-page-4

The Circle X Theatre Company Evolving Playwrights Group was founded by Lisa Sanaye Dring and Jim Leonard in 2020. Lee Hannah Conrads will oversee this year's program.