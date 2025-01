Chromolume Theatre to Present I LOVE YOU BECAUSE Beginning Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chromolume Theatre has announced the first production of it 2025 Season of Musicals — A Season of Love and Romance (and Adultery) — the off-Broadway musical I Love You Because. Based on Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, with music by Joshua Salzman, book and lyrics by Ryan Cunningham, and directed and choreographed by Megan Ripchik, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Cassandra Caruso, Renee Cohen, Troy Dailey, Colin Huerta, Christina Jardine, Lauren Josephs, Blake Rhiner, and Ellie Rodriguez. The musical director is Miki Yokomizo.



Opening is set for Friday, February 28, at 8pm, and the run will continue through March 16 only. Performances will be at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue, LA, 90046, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 3pm, with an additional performance on Sunday 3/9 at 7pm.

I Love You Because is a modern-day musical love story set in New York. The show received its off-Broadway premiere in 2006 and subsequently had productions in the UK, Australia, and Canada.

Scenic design is by Rody Villegas, lighting design is by Stephaney Knapp, and costume design is by three-time Ovation Award-winner Michael Mullen. Intimacy director is Ariella Salinas Fiore, assistant stage manager is Vincent Macias, and stage manager is Mara Aguilar.

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at www.chrtheatre.com.

