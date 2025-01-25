Chromolume Theatre to Present I LOVE YOU BECAUSE Beginning Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chromolume Theatre has announced the first production of it 2025 Season of Musicals â€” A Season of Love and Romance (and Adultery) â€” the off-Broadway musicalÂ I Love You Because.Â Based onÂ Pride and PrejudiceÂ byÂ Jane Austen,Â with music byÂ Joshua Salzman,Â book and lyrics byÂ Ryan Cunningham,Â and directed and choreographed byÂ Megan Ripchik,Â the cast will feature (in alphabetical order)Â Cassandra Caruso, Renee Cohen, Troy Dailey, Colin Huerta, Christina Jardine, Lauren Josephs, Blake Rhiner,Â andÂ Ellie Rodriguez.Â The musical director isÂ Miki Yokomizo.



Opening is set for Friday, February 28, at 8pm, and the run will continue through March 16 only. Performances will be at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue, LA, 90046, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 3pm, with an additional performance on Sunday 3/9 at 7pm.

I Love You BecauseÂ is a modern-day musical love story set in New York. The show received its off-Broadway premiere in 2006 and subsequently had productions in the UK, Australia, and Canada.

Scenic design is byÂ Rody Villegas,Â lighting design is byÂ Stephaney Knapp,Â and costume design is by three-time Ovation Award-winnerÂ Michael Mullen.Â Intimacy director isÂ Ariella Salinas Fiore,Â assistant stage manager isÂ Vincent Macias,Â and stage manager isÂ Mara Aguilar.

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online atÂ www.chrtheatre.com.

Comments