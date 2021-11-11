Chris Holden Presents $1.6 Million Check To Pasadena Playhouse

At the first performance of Head Over Heels, Assemblymember Chris Holden presented the symbolic $1.6 million check he secured from the State Budget for the historic Pasadena Playhouse that was critical for a return indoors. The event marked the theater's first public performance since it closed due to the pandemic.



"The 'first' in first performance take on a special meaning today," said Assemblymember Chris Holden. "Since the shutdown we haven't been able to experience this historic theater in all its glory, and I am proud to play a role in helping to bring the performance arts back to this community with the re-opening of Pasadena Playhouse - for the performers, creators, and the audience."



On July 12, the Legislature and Governor Newsom approved $1.6 million for The Pasadena Playhouse in order to upgrade the HVAC system that would allow a return indoors.



Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman said "We're tremendously grateful to Assemblymember Holden for securing the crucial funds necessary to overhaul our HVAC system and make way for our audiences to return to the Playhouse safely. As the State Theater of California, we understand the crucial role we play in bringing our community back safely together and we wouldn't be able to do it without the unprecedented support from the State of California."



Pasadena Playhouse is one of oldest theaters in America at over a 100 years old. It received it's designation as the official State Theater of California in 1937. In 2016, Assemblymember Holden secured $1 million for Pasadena Playhouse to fund extensive renovations being undertaken as the venue prepared for its 100th anniversary.