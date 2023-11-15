Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Children's Musical Theaterworks to Present THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium, December 1- 10

Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite  Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and more.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Photos: See Alfred Molina, John Douglas Thompson & Chris Perfetti in INHERIT THE WIND at P Photo 3 Photos: See Alfred Molina & More in INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse
Review: NERVOUS UNICORNS at Cat's Crawl Photo 4 Review: NERVOUS UNICORNS at Cat's Crawl

Children's Musical Theaterworks to Present THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium, December 1- 10

Children's Musical Theaterworks to Present THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium, December 1- 10

Children's Musical Theaterworks present The Sound of Music, December 1-10 at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium in beautiful Downtown Fresno! 

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical.

Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite  Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars.

The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Pasadena Chorale To Present Free Holiday Concert Shawn Kirchners THE LIGHT OF HOPE RETURNI Photo
Pasadena Chorale To Present Free Holiday Concert Shawn Kirchner's THE LIGHT OF HOPE RETURNING, December 5

The Pasadena Chorale will present the first concert of its 2023-2024 season, Shawn Kirchner's The Light of Hope Returning on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Pasadena, Calif.

2
INHERIT THE WIND Starring Alfred Molina & John Douglas Thompson Extended at Pasadena P Photo
INHERIT THE WIND Starring Alfred Molina & John Douglas Thompson Extended at Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse has extended its fresh take on Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee’s Inherit the Wind, through Sunday, December 3, 2023.

3
ZZ to Perform Live At Troubadour In Celebration Of New Album LOVE IN THE CLUB Photo
ZZ to Perform Live At Troubadour In Celebration Of New Album LOVE IN THE CLUB

Get ready for an unforgettable night as ZZ performs live at Troubadour to celebrate his latest album, 'Love In The Club.' Don't miss out on this exciting event happening on Monday, Nov 20th. Get your tickets now!

4
Fountain Theatre to Host Memorial Celebration for Shirley Jo Finney at Kirk Douglas Theatr Photo
Fountain Theatre to Host Memorial Celebration for Shirley Jo Finney at Kirk Douglas Theatre

The Fountain Theatre will host a celebration to honor the memory of Shirley Jo Finney at the Kirk Douglas Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 12beginning at 7 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
MOMIX: Alice in Los Angeles MOMIX: Alice
Smothers Theatre (2/28-2/28)
Love Actually Live in Los Angeles Love Actually Live
Bram Goldsmith Theater at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (11/22-11/28)
Millennium Magic 2023 in Los Angeles Millennium Magic 2023
Theatre West (11/17-11/19)
MS. TUCKER WILL SEE YOU NOW, Laural Meade’s Rollicking Cabaret Theater Piece Inspired by Jazz Great Sophie Tucker in Los Angeles MS. TUCKER WILL SEE YOU NOW, Laural Meade’s Rollicking Cabaret Theater Piece Inspired by Jazz Great Sophie Tucker
Gardenia Supper Club (9/16-12/08)
Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation in Los Angeles Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation
Smothers Theatre (1/20-1/20)
The Road to Masada-Anti Semitism and Me in Los Angeles The Road to Masada-Anti Semitism and Me
Zephyr Theatre (12/17-12/17)
Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute in Los Angeles Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (12/16-12/16)
Mariah Carey - Merry Christmas One And All! in Los Angeles Mariah Carey - Merry Christmas One And All!
Hollywood Bowl (11/19-11/19)
The Holiday in Los Angeles The Holiday
One More Productions at The GEM Theater (11/24-12/17)
Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón in Los Angeles Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You