Chance Theater Will Host Neurodiverse Community Night For THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The event starts at 7:00 PM on Friday, October 13th at the Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center.

Sep. 21, 2023

Chance Theater will present a special Neurodiverse Community Night for the Tony Award-winning play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” a play by Simon Stephens based on the novel by Mark Haddon and directed by Darryl B. Hovis. 

Presented in association with Autism By The Sea, My Day Counts, OC Asperger's Support Group, Peer 1-on-1, Poppy Life Care, and Reimagine OC, the event starts at 7:00 PM on Friday, October 13th at the Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center. The event will start with mingling and getting to know the community groups and fellow patrons in the Chance lobby over light bites and Happy Hour drink specials. Following the 8:00 p.m. performance of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” there will be a hosted discussion with the artists and community partners. The evening will wrap up with a second round of bites and drinks. where audiences can further mingle with the artists and Neurodivergent organizations. The purpose of the event is to celebrate the Neurodiverse community, embracing acceptance and understanding. We are looking forward to providing and participating in an evening filled with love, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit.

The performance of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” will be a “Relaxed Atmosphere Performance,” which is perfect for anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. During the performance, there will be more allowance for noise and movement within the theater, re-entry when needed, and a chill-out space for any one who may need time away from the performance. This includes audience members with dementia, anxiety, Tourette’s, bowel and bladder conditions, an autism spectrum condition, or a learning disability. PLEASE NOTE: Relaxed Atmosphere performances have no adjustments made to the performance, include loud sound effects and strobing lights. They are not suitable for audience members with sensory sensitivities.

EVENT SCHEDULE

  • 7:00 p.m. - Mingling in the Chance lobby over light bites and Happy Hour drinks. Be sure to meet our Community Partners.

  • 8:00 p.m. - “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” begins! We can't wait for you to see this performance!

  • 10:30 p.m. - Participate in a post-show conversation with the Cast and our Community Partners.

  • 10:50 p.m. - Don't leave just yet! We have a second round of bites and drinks.

  • 11:30 p.m. - Last call! The event comes to an end.

For more details about the event and to purchase tickets, visit ChanceTheater.com/neurodiverse

COMMUNITY PARTNERS

Established in 2006, Autism By the Sea is an Orange County community resource for families with children on the Autism Spectrum. Their mission is to provide SUPPORT to families affected by Autism in positive and encouraging ways; to help EDUCATE those families and members in their community about the complicated field of Autism, and to provide AWARENESS campaigns that can be tailored for local organizations upon request.

My Day Counts offer life-changing programs that give participants with disabilities a path towards independence; whether they are taking their first steps with the assistance of a Gait Trainer (specialized walker), stepping outside of their comfort zone and attempting to learn a new skill, completing a college class or getting their first job in the community, each of our programs provides individuals with the guidance and resources to move along their path to individual achievement.

OC Asperger's Support Group (OCASG) is a nonprofit organization committed to improving the quality of life for individuals with Asperger’s, High-Functioning Autism and PDD-NOS and their families.

Peer 1-on-1 is a non-profit organization which targets autism and other developmental disorders by allowing autistic children (ages five to eighteen) with opportunities to interact with our teen volunteers.  Activities include watching movies together, going on hiking trips, playing sports together, attending major events for autism, and much more.

Poppy Life Care is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is determined to provide and deliver easy access to affordable, holistic, integrative, and complementary health and wellness resources and services for individuals and families living with a wide spectrum of physical, mental, and behavioral health challenges. Our mission is to facilitate awareness and education while building innovative care programs, which we hope to accomplish alongside our local communities, its businesses and people. We believe in helping each other as part of an ecosystem of local business, healthcare groups, academic institutions and professionals alike.

At Reimagine, we believe everyone has the right to explore new horizons, learn new skills and realize happier, more successful futures. We champion big dreams and new choices for our participants—from on-site activities that awaken the senses to classes at local community colleges—the possibilities are many.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Meet Christopher Francis Boone, a brilliant and neurodivergent 15-year-old boy standing in his neighbor Mrs. Shears’ backyard in the middle of the night. She is screaming at Christopher because he is standing over the body of Wellington, her sweet dog who has been speared with a garden fork. When Christopher vows to find the murderer, he doesn’t realize that there is more than one mystery to solve and he will be forced to take a perilous journey that will upend his world. Based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is a thrilling and heartwarming adventure story featuring an unforgettable young hero.

Please Note: This production contains some moments of sensory intensity — including lighting, video, and sound effects — reflecting the content of the novel. There is also strong language, violent behavior and domestic violence, and smoke/haze effects.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








