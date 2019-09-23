Center Theatre Group, Yale, And East LA College To Host Graduate School Training For Design/Tech/Stage Management

In partnership with Yale School of Drama and East Los Angeles College, Center Theatre Group will host "Graduate School Training for Design/Tech/Stage Management: Through the Lens of Yale School of Drama," a free panel discussion followed by a reception and workshops from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at East Los Angeles College Theatre Arts Department. The panel and reception are open to current undergraduates, early-career field professionals and college educators. Workshops are for prospective graduate students only.

The panel discussion begins at 1 p.m. and will feature Yale representatives describing the school's conservatory training focusing on the design, technical design and production and stage management disciplines. The panel is followed by a reception where prospective students will have the opportunity to chat with faculty and alumni of the school. From 3 to 3:30 p.m., educators will meet with Yale representatives to discuss pathways from local schools into Yale School of Drama. From 3 to 4:30 p.m., prospective students will participate in brief workshops focused on resume building, personal statements and references and portfolio creation.

While the panel discussion, reception and workshops are free to attend, RSVPS are required. To RSVP, prospective students and educators may visit CTGLA.org/ELAC. For more information about the event, please email Camille Schenkkan at cschenkkan@ctlg.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You