Center Theatre Group Digital Stage Presents AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY, ROMEO AND JULIET & More This Week

Center Theatre Group Digital Stage has announced their schedule for this week, December 7-13. Premieres include "August: Osage County", "Romeo and Juliet", and Matthew Bourne's "The Car Man".

"August: Osage County" premieres December 9, 2020. The audio production is streamed free to the public and available on demand until February 7, 2021 at centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/streaming-series/audio-adventures/.

Winner of the 2008 Tony Award for Best Play, Tracy Letts' darkly comic epic offers a painfully funny look at a family struggling in the desolate heart of America. The L.A. Theatre Works audio production of "August: Osage County" is directed by Bart DeLorenzo with original music by David Singer and was recorded in Los Angeles before a live audience at The James Bridges Theater, UCLA in July of 2014.

"August: Osage County" was presented at the Ahmanson Theatre in 2009.

"Romeo and Juliet" premieres Thursday, December 10 at 8 p.m. Pacific and is available on demand through March 8, 2021. The lavish Stratford Festival film will be free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and $10 for all others at centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/digital-stage-plus/the-stratford-festival-presents-romeo-and-juliet/.

Falling headlong in love, two teenagers defy the long-simmering hatred between their families. But daring to love one's enemy comes with a terrible cost, as the needless sacrifice of young lives brings this heartbreaking story to its tragic conclusion.

Directed by Scott Wentworth, "Romeo and Juliet" is the first of five Shakespeare plays captured at North America's leading classical theatre company which will be presented on CTG's Digital Stage.

Matthew Bourne's "The Car Man" premiering Friday, December 11 at 8:00 p.m. and streaming Saturday, December 12 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, December 13 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. (all times Pacific). Available for $10 at centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/premium-events/matthew-bourne-the-car-man/.

"The Car Man" is one of modern dance's most thrilling and entertaining shows and a signature production for Matthew Bourne's New Adventures. First seen in 2000, when it won the Evening Standard Award for "Musical Event of the Year," it has proved to be a smash-hit in the UK and around the world. This recording for Sky Arts was made at Sadler's Wells during the production's most recent revival.

"The Car Man" is loosely based on Bizet's popular opera "Carmen" and has one of the most instantly recognizable scores in New Adventures' repertory, brilliantly arranged by Terry Davies. The familiar 19th-century Spanish cigarette factory of the opera becomes a greasy garage-diner in the American mid-west of the 1960s. The arrival of a handsome stranger disturbs the dreams and passions of those who live and work there. Fuelled by heat and desire, the townsfolk are driven into an unstoppable spiral of greed, lust, betrayal and revenge.

Lez Brotherston's epic design and Chris Davey's evocative lighting perfectly complement Matthew Bourne's vivid choreographic storytelling, which draws on a wealth of cinematic references. Together with the glorious dancing of a wonderful cast, they create a delightful, dangerous and ultimately uncompromising vision of small-town America. "The Car Man" was presented at the Ahmanson Theatre in 2001.

Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage is presented by American Express. As presenting sponsor of The Digital Stage, American Express Card Members enjoy special opportunities on the Digital Stage, including: presales and early access for limited-release premium events, invitations to private pre- or post-show meet and greets and access to exclusive content curated especially for Card Members.