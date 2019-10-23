Center Stage Players and Arts Repertory Stages ANNIE This Holiday Season

Truly a Holiday favorite, Center Stage Players and Arts Repertory presents Annie, this November at their new home theater located at Studio Channel Islands in Camarillo (2222 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo. CA, 93010). Opening November 22 - December 1, 2019. Tickets: www.csparepertory.net

Annie is loaded with amazing talent of all ages. Paul Panico, who will be portraying the role of Warbucks has been seen all over Ventura County performing on stage, most recently in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with CSPAR, Parade, Little Shop Of Horrors, and Inspecting Carol at Hillcrest Center For The Arts.

Annie is CSPARS second production and we could not be more proud. The production team for this project have years of industry experience and are dedicated to the mission of CSPAR. Annie is Directed by Noah Skultety, Choreographed by Renee Skultety, with Musical Direction by Kim Acuna, and Managed by Dan Tullis Jr. CSPAR board members Terry Fishman and Allan Hunt are offering the years of experience and expertise as assistance to the project.

The message of Annie is clearly stated in the famous song "Tomorrow." No matter what today holds, hardships, struggles, etc, the sun will always come out tomorrow. This message couldn't be more poignant today.

CSPAR is an all-inclusive 501c3 non-profit Arts and Theater Organization for the community. We strongly believe that to be a community theater, one must act as a community and accept all who wish to participate to do so. CSPARS performing arts academy and the rehearsal theater is also located at Studio Channel Islands in Studio E-2.





