Center For The Arts Presents Fall 2022 & Spring 2023 Shows

Celebrated singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson, two time Rock and Roll inductee Graham Nash, dance companies Pilobolus and Flamenco Vivo, and Broadway stars Megan Hilty, Mandy Gonzalez and Javier MuÃ±oz are just a few of the artists set to appear at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University during its 2022-2023 season.

Among the artists coming to Pepperdine's Malibu campus are the Syncopated Ladies, an all-female tap dance band based in Los Angeles, Taimane, a ukulele virtuoso and songwriter morphing rock and the island melodies of her instrument, and two-time GRAMMY-nominee Tommy Emmanuel, one of Australia's most respected guitarists, known for his skill in numerous genres in music, joined by special guest Mike Dawes.

The 2022-2023 season will also include GRAMMY Award winners and living legends The Blind Boys of Alabama, and "gypsy jazz" group Shades of Django featuring French-born guitarist and composer Stephane Wrembel. Other global sounds coming this season includes multi-award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist Laila Biali, singing ensemble Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar, and Spanish guitarist Pablo SÃ¡inz-Villegas, who is returning to Pepperdine after winning the coveted gold metal at the inaugural Parkening International Guitar Competition in 2006.

Performances for families include Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey featuring Damien Sneed, Cirque Flip Fabrique, and Acoustic Rouster's Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume.

The Recital Series, featuring the talents of young classical musicians, includes performances by the Delphi Trio, pianist Ying Li, flutist Adam Sadberry, and violinist Maria Ioudenitch.

"It's my pleasure to announce our new season at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. The 2022-2023 season will include several returning favorites as well as many new-to-Pepperdine performances," says Rebecca Carson, Managing Director of the Center for the Arts. "Now more than ever, we need the joy, wonder, and delight of the arts."

Season subscription packages and individual tickets are now on sale. Subscribers receive a 10 percent discount on the best seats and exchanges without fees.

Tickets may be purchased by calling our Box Office at (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available online at: arts.pepperdine.edu/tickets/

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

The Center for the Arts is located on the Pepperdine University campus at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA. Parking is available during performances next to Smothers Theatre for a fee and in the Theme Tower lot with shuttle service at no charge. All programs and artists are subject to change.

For more information about these and other Center for the Arts performances and exhibitions, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu. For information about current health and safety protocols at the Center for the Arts, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu/visit/

PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS 2022-2023 SEASON

Classic Albums Live: Let It Be

Sponsored by Anne Marie and Mitch Bredefeld

Released in the summer of 1970, Let It Be is the twelfth and final studio album by the Beatles. Issued almost a month after the band's breakup, the album spawned some of the band's biggest hits and marked the end of an era. Classic Albums Live takes the pure listening experience of "Across the Universe," "Let It Be," "Get Back," and all the hits you love, back to the vibrancy of the stage, with note for note, cut for cut accuracy.

Thursday, September 8, 2022, 8 PM

$27.50-$60

Smothers Theatre

Aquila Theatre Presents Pride and Prejudice

Jane Austen's ultimate romantic comedy Pride and Prejudice has stood the test of time. Filled with unforgettable characters, including Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, Austen humorously skewers the hypocrisies and absurdities of the English class system. Aquila Theatre brings her thrilling classic to life through their innovative adaptation, which the New Yorker calls "beautifully spoken, dramatically revealing and crystalline in effect."

Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 8 PM

$22.50-$50

Smothers Theatre

Legendary artist Graham Nash, as a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills, and Nash, is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. An extraordinary GRAMMY Award-winning renaissance artist-and self-described "simple man"-Nash revisits classic hits such as "Stop Stop Stop," "On a Carousel," "Teach Your Children," and "Our House" in an intimate evening that encapsulates a brilliant rock and roll voice that has secured his place in music history.

Friday, October 14, 2022, 8 PM

$37.50-$80

Smothers Theatre

This performance is currently sold out. Visit arts.pepperdine.edu for more information about ticket availability for Center for the Arts performances.

Syncopated Ladies

Syncopated Ladies is a Los Angeles-based all-female tap dance band renowned for its "rhythmic virtuosity" (New York Times) and electrifying performances. With 100 million views on its viral videos and counting, the band has worked with pop icon BeyoncÃ©, performed for So You Think You Can Dance, Good Morning America, and the US Open-and now brings its intricate and fierce footwork to the Smothers stage.

Saturday, October 16, 2022, 8 PM

$22.50-$50

Smothers Theatre

Delphi Trio

Described as a "spot-on ensemble" [with] a beautifully blended sound," (San Francisco Classical Voice), Delphi Trio-violinist Liana BÃ©rubÃ©, cellist Tanya Tomkins, and pianist Allegra Chapman-is known for its joyful, heartfelt performances. With critically acclaimed careers in diverse musical styles, the three women of Delphi are committed to presenting works by female composers alongside the classic piano trio repertoire, and combine their voices to create fresh interpretations of beloved classics.

Sunday, October 16, 2022, 2 PM

$28

Raitt Recital Hall

Peabo Byrson

Two-time GRAMMY and Oscar Award-winner Peabo Bryson is one of the premier vocalists of contemporary music over the last quarter century. Possessing a beautifully rich, almost operatic voice, Bryson has released more than 20 albums, enjoying an unprecedented level of international success and making him the first artist in music history to have separate records topping four different charts.

Saturday, October 22, 2022, 8 PM

$40-$80

Smothers Theatre

Shades of Django featuring Stephane Wrembel

Guitarist Django Reinhardt (1910-1953), the creator of what is now known as "gypsy jazz," is regarded as one of the most influential musicians to emerge from Europe in the 20th century. Shades of Django, created by French-born guitarist and composer Stephane Wrembel and featuring a world-class band, pays tribute to the many elements of Reinhardt's legacy with a musical journey from swing to bebop, impressionism to New Orleans jazz.

Sunday, October 23, 2022, 7 PM

$30-$65

Smothers Theatre

Taimane

Born and raised in Hawaii of Hapa Samoan descent, ukulele virtuoso and songwriter Taimane morphs genres that stretch her instrument far beyond the familiar melodies of the island, whether delicately finger picking through Bach or radically ripping through Led Zeppelin. Come experience the fierceness of a rock star filtered through the intoxicating sweetness of the ukulele, and see why Taimane is quickly becoming a global cultural beacon.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 8 PM

$20-$40

Smothers Theatre

Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey Featuring Damien Sneed

Celebrate the season with Damien Sneed, the multitalented composer, conductor, musician, and vocalist, in his Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey. Sneed will perform on keyboards and vocals with a group of phenomenal singers and musicians as they render Sneed's unique arrangements of familiar Christmas carols, original holiday tunes, classical favorites, folk songs, spirituals, and more.

Sunday, December 4, 2022, 2 PM

$27.50-$60

Smothers Theatre

Tommy Emmanuel

Sponsored by Ellen and Doug Weitman

Two-time GRAMMY- nominee Tommy Emmanuel, one of Australia's most respected guitarists, has a repertoire that spans pop, jazz, blues, gospel, classical, flamenco, and aboriginal styles. Known as one of this planet's greatest guitarists, Tommy Emmanuel's music is joyful and simply miraculous, winning him hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide. Tommy Emmanuel will be joined by special guest Mike Dawes.

Friday, December 16, 2022, 8 pm

$30-$65

Smothers Theatre

Blind Boys of Alabama with Special Guest TBA.

Five-time GRAMMY Award-winners and living legends, The Blind Boys of Alabama both defined and innovated traditional jubilee gospel, turning their live shows into roof-raising musical events. The Blind Boys will join forces with a soon-to-be-announced legendary blues artist for an intimate evening of remarkable music and uplifting, stirring harmonies.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 8 PM

$40-$75

Smothers Theatre

Multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist Laila Biali "masterfully mixes jazz and pop, bringing virtuosity and unpredictability to songs that are concise and catchy" (Washington Post), and has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents. Her shimmering arrangements and lush voice have earned her a 2019 JUNO Award for "Vocal Jazz Album of the Year," and two-time placement on DownBeat magazine's "Best Albums of the Year" list.

Saturday, January 21, 2023, 8 PM

$20-$40

Smothers Theatre

PILOBOLUS Big Five-Oh!

Pilobolus is turning 50! Since the early 1970s, this remarkable company has been wowing audiences with its irresistible mix of wit, vibrant energy, and stunning physical acumen. Now, to celebrate 50 amazing years, the BIG FIVE-OH! tour brings audiences a mix of Pilobolus' signature pieces, from vintage classics to their trend-setting innovative work in shadow.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 8 PM

$25-$55

Smothers Theatre

Ying Li, piano

Renowned for her "graceful, lyrical" playing (Cleveland Classical), Chinese pianist Ying Li was the first prize winner of the 2021 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, as well as the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival Prize. She has received top awards in numerous national and international competitions and has performed with orchestras and festivals around the world.

Sunday, January 29, 2023, 2 PM

$28

Raitt Recital Hall

Cirque FLIP Fabrique: Muse

QuÃ©bec-based Cirque FLIP Fabrique plays with gender roles in the eclectic Muse, a refreshing view of contemporary circus. Set to an original score and live vocals, the acrobats' gravity-defying performance combines breathtaking artistry and athleticism to explore the definitions of powerful women, graceful men, and everything in between.

Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 7:30 PM

$25-$50

Smothers Theatre

Hitting New Heights: Mandy Gonzalez and Javier MuÃ±oz

The Broadway stars of Hamilton and In the Heights join voices to celebrate Broadway's hottest composers, from Stephen Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda. Backed by a live band, these multi talented performers sing songs from Wicked to Hamilton in a truly tour-de-force concert event.

Saturday, March 4, 2023, 8 PM

$32.50-$65

Smothers Theatre

Adam Sadberry, Flute

Memphis Symphony Orchestra acting principal flutist Adam Sadberry is known for his radiant, lyrical playing. He's committed to expanding the Black diaspora in the classical music world through promoting equity, representation, music education, and commissioning music that tells stories of the Black experience. Sadberry's work is further motivated by his desire to continue the legacy of his late grandfather L. Alex Wilson, an important journalist and unsung hero of the civil rights movement.

Sunday, March 5, 2023, 2 PM

$28

Raitt Recital Hall

Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar

Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar have transcended cultural boundaries and international borders with their fresh adaptations of contemporary gospel, pop, and musical theatre hits. Their soul-stirring arrangements, opulent harmonies, and beautiful blends have garnered them millions of loyal YouTube followers, positioning them to be one of the brightest new groups on the gospel/neo soul scene.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 8 PM

$27.50-$60

Smothers Theatre

One of America's premier flamenco and Spanish dance companies, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana has dedicated 40 years of dazzling performances to honoring, invigorating, and expanding the art form. Featuring emerging artists, accomplished choreographers, and dozens of new works, the company uplifts flamenco as a living art form and a vital part of Hispanic heritage.

Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 8 PM

$25-$50

Smothers Theatre

Pablo SÃ¡inz-Villegas

Sponsored by the Flamminio family

Praised as "the soul of the Spanish guitar," worldwide sensation Pablo SÃ¡inz-Villegas is this generation's greatest guitarist. With his "virtuosic playing characterized by irresistible exuberance" (New York Times), he displays a passionate, emotive, and open-hearted approach to the classic instrument. SÃ¡inz-Villegas returns to Pepperdine after winning the coveted gold medal at the inaugural Parkening International Guitar Competition in 2006.

Thursday, March 23, 2023, 8 PM

$25-$55

Smothers Theatre

Maria loudenitch, Violin

Described as "phenomenally musical," (Daily Journal), violinist Maria Ioudenitch has received first prizes in the Ysaye International Music Competition, the Tibor Varga International Violin Competition, and the Joachim International Competition. She has performed solo engagements with both national and international orchestras, as well as at various summer festivals and academies.

Sunday, April 2, 2023, 2 PM

$28

Raitt Recital Hall

The Kennedy Center for Young Audiences on Tour Presents

Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume

New York Times best-selling author Kwame Alexander brings two of his beloved children's books-Acoustic Rooster and Indigo Blume-to the stage. Alexander teams up with his longtime musical collaborator Randy Preston to tell a story about being scared, being brave, and believing in yourself. With special guests like Duck Ellington and Ms. Dairy Parton-plus Preston appearing as Acoustic Rooster-this musical adaptation will have children (and families) dancing in their seats.

Saturday, April 15, 2023, 11 AM and 1 PM

$10 - $20

Smothers Theatre

Megan Hilty's sweetness, sincerity, humor, and magnificent singing will charm you through an intimate cabaret evening. While she might be best known for starring as triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash," Megan Hilty has triumphed on Broadway, earning Tony and Drama Desk nominations for her performance in Noises Off, having an acclaimed run as Glinda in Wicked, and originating the role of Doralee in Broadway's 9 to 5. Come for dazzling, delightful, and dynamic entertainment.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 8 PM

$25 - $55

Smothers Theatre