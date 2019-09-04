Cellist Joshua Roman And Pianist Conor Hanick Announced At The Wallis

Cellist Joshua Roman, who has earned an international reputation for his wide-ranging repertoire and commitment to communicating the essence of music in visionary ways, is joined by the "effortlessly elegant" (The New York Times) pianist Conor Hanick on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 7:30 pm, in the Bram Goldsmith Theater at The Wallis. The evening features two works by Arvo Pärt, Spiegel im Spiegel and Fratres; Bach's Sonata in G Major; Alfred Schnittke's Sonate für Violoncello und Klavier (1978); and Beethoven's Sonata No. 3 in A major.

A Preludes @ The Wallis pre-concert conversation moderated by Classical KUSC's Brian Lauritzen will be held before the concert at 6:30 pm, which includes a complimentary glass of wine for attendees.

"We've long been intrigued with Joshua Roman's unique ability to broaden audiences for classical music," says The Wallis' Artistic Director, Paul Crewes, "and we're sure that this collaboration with pianist Conor Hanick, whose performances have received wide acclaim, will be quite outstanding."

Tickets, $39 to $99, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Roman





