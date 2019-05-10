Celebration Presents HYPOCRITES & STRIPPERS As Part Of CELEBRATING NEW WORKS Series

CELEBRATION presents, as part of its "Celebrating New Works" reading series, Hypocrites & Strippers by Kim Yaged, directed by Brittney S. Wheeler and performing one night only on Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30pm at The West Hollywood City Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd in West Hollywood.

HYPOCRITES & STRIPPERS - A comedy about selling sex and selling out, Hypocrites & Strippers tells the story of Jyl, just your average Joe feminist... until she meets Elizabeth-the hottest stripper around. We watch as Jyl comes out to her family as a "stripper dater," discovers the highs and lows of her status as a "stripper girlfriend," and ultimately, as Jyl has to surrender the judgement of her girlfriends' profession and admit her own inability to change.

Admission is free... with donations gratefully accepted.





