Celebrate THE GOLDEN GIRLS At Ojai Art Center With EVENING ON THE LANAI

The Ojai Art Center has announced a special celebration of one of TV's most beloved series, The Golden Girls! On August 18th at 2 PM, enjoy An Evening on the Lanai, featuring award-winning show writer Stan Zimmerman and acclaimed host Alexander Rodriguez.

Stan Zimmerman, celebrated for his work on The Golden Girls, will captivate the audience with behind-the-scenes stories, favorite clips, and an interactive Q&A session. This unique event offers a rare opportunity to gain insider insights into the making of this cherished show and relive the joy it has brought to countless fans.

Adding to the excitement is Alexander Rodriguez, a dynamic TV and radio personality known for his engaging interviews and lively hosting style. Rodriguez, the charismatic host of On the Rocks with Alexander, will guide the event with his signature humor and flair, ensuring an afternoon of entertainment that fans won't want to miss. Rodriguez brings his unique blend of wit and charm to the stage, and will keep the energy high as he and Zimmerman share their experiences and insights.

Zimmerman's distinguished career includes work on other popular shows such as Gilmore Girls, Roseanne, and the Brady Bunch movies. His Evening on the Lanai events have garnered acclaim across the country, often selling out quickly. This event at the Ojai Art Center promises to be another unforgettable evening filled with humor, nostalgia, and a deep dive into the world of The Golden Girls!

Event Details:

Date: August 18th, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Ojai Art Center Theater

Tickets: $25.00 for Adults, $20.00 for Students and Ojai Art Center Members, $10.00 for Youth 10 and under

After the event, a limited number of autographed books will be available during the Meet and Greet for $20.00 (cash or Venmo).

Zimmerman's work on “The Golden Girls” earned him a Writers Guild of America (WGA) Award nomination, making this event a unique chance for fans to connect with the creative force behind the series that continues to bring joy to audiences worldwide.

