Celebrate Sondheim's 90th Birthday On Twitch with Victoria Gordon

Looking for some lockdown fun? How about a virtual Sondheim cabaret?

Join Victoria Gordon for SONDHEIM ON SUNDAY: THE SOCIAL DISTANCING VERSION on Sunday, March 22! The half-hour concert (starting at 6 PM PST) is a loving tribute to Stephen Sondheim in honor of his 90th birthday.

Gordon, who originally intended to perform a full-length Sondheim cabaret at Rockwell Table and Stage on March 22, was very excited by the idea of taking the concert to the internet. "By putting the show on Twitch, people all over the world can celebrate Sondheim's birthday, too. And the best part is that no one has to go anywhere--it's all online!"

On Sunday night, leave the tragedy for tomorrow and enjoy the comedy and music tonight. Join the party from your sofa. What more do you need?

Sunday, March 22, 6 PM PST.Watch at http://twitch.tv/thevictoriagordon.





