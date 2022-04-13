Celebrate Mother's Day With Annual MOMentum PLACE An Uncommon Afternoon Of Aerial And Performance Delights

Every year on Mother's Day, "MOMentum Place" creates a fantastical world of aerial and circus performers, dancers and musicians in the rustic outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum.

Bring your mother to honor the MOMentum in her life - always on the go for others. Now, she can sit back and relax and enjoy an uncommon afternoon of performance delights that are kid-friendly and full of surprises. For an extra treat, enjoy a scrumptious Mother's Day brunch in the Theatricum gardens before the performance.