Catalina Jazz Club In Hollywood Announces GoFundMe Campaign

Like so many other entertainment venues during the covid-19 health crisis, the legendary Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood finds itself facing a financial conundrum. With no income since closing its doors on March 14, the popular Hollywood night spot is struggling to meet all its monetary obligations - including paying the rent and paying the staff. A "digital tip jar" to help the club survive has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/SaveCatalinaJazzClub.



"In times of crisis when we feel broken, helpless, and alone, we turn to music," said Catalina Popescu, club founder and owner. "Music is an elixir for the soul and that is precisely why Catalina Jazz Club has been devoted to bringing LA the finest in live musical entertainment for the past 34 years. When it is once again safe to gather in public, we are looking forward to welcoming back the finest jazz legends, the most soulful savants, and the best of Broadway royalty. Together with our loyal audiences, we will repaint the town!"



With its old world charm, this supper club provides a warm and inviting environment for its guests while they enjoy a superb meal and great live entertainment. Throughout its history, Catalina has showcased incredibly diverse musical artists from across the showbiz spectrum (with occasional stand-up comedy stars rounding out the bill). Catalina Jazz Club has been honored by ASMAC, California Jazz Foundation, and Los Angeles Jazz Society, and received a City of Los Angeles Certificate of Appreciation on its 25th Anniversary.



All donations, large or small, will be gratefully accepted.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You