Catalina Island Museum's Silent Film Showcase Goes Virtual

One of the world's longest-running annual celebrations of Silent Film, Catalina Island Museum's 33rd Annual Silent Film Showcase, transforms into a weekend-long virtual experience for all to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. The public can tune in to the three-day event online at Facebook Live (@CatalinaMuseum) Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17, 2020.

On Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m. the showcase will feature a screening of Mud and Sand and Seaside Simps on Facebook Live with musical accompaniment by composer and pianist Michael Mortilla. Mud and Sand is Stan Laurel's comedic spoof on Blood and Sand, which would have been the feature film to be played during this year's showcase. Seaside Simps was filmed on Catalina Island in 1923 and was recently restored by the Library of Congress. The museum will be the first on Catalina Island to screen it since it was originally filmed there.

On Sunday, May 17 at 1 p.m. the museum presents "The Curse of Valentino's Ring," a guest lecture by Laura Macfehin on Rudolph Valentino's "Ring of Destiny," believed to be connected to his tragic death.

Follow along on the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, for upcoming "CIM Sessions" including virtual museum tours, live-streams, and artist takeovers rotating weekly.

To help keep the art and culture of the iconic Santa Catalina Island alive, please support the museum by texting "Magic" to 50155 or visiting catalinamuseum.org/donate.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You