Catalina Island Museum Presents CATALINALAND Watch Parties

Experience the popular Charles Phoenix: Catalinaland presentation under the stars during the Catalinaland Watch Party presented by Catalina Island Museum.

Catalina Island enthusiasts have two chances to experience the island's classic landmarks, legends and lore in person with watch parties on Saturday, May 29 and Friday, June 4 at 8:30 p.m. in the museum's Ackerman Family Amphitheater. Catalinaland originally debuted virtually on April 10.



Retro pop culture humorist, author and Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix will take audiences on a time travel adventure and discover Catalina as a great big wonderful theme park. With his trademark enthusiasm and spectacular collection of images, Phoenix will share stories and glories of the S.S. Avalon, glass bottom boat, flying fish, Bird Park, Catalina Pottery, vintage graphics, souvenirs, Wrigley family, the mysterious Catalina-shaped swimming pool, iconic 1929 Casino, and much more.

Tickets are $25 for the watch party and access to museum galleries and $40 for the watch party, museum galleries and to help keep Catalina artsy and fun. Due to county and state guidelines, masks will be required and seating will be limited with proper physical distancing. For more information about the showcase and to purchase tickets, visit catalinamuseum.org/calendar.

The museum's galleries will be open to enjoy throughout the evening. A specialty cocktail, wine, beer and light snacks will be available for purchase. Doors will open starting at 7:30 p.m. and the presentation will start promptly at 8:30 p.m.