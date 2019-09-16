Catalina Island Museum And Chapman University In Partnership For Students

Chapman University and Catalina Island Museum have signed a memorandum of agreement to execute an educational partnership between the two Southern California institutions. "As a beginning, we are discussing possibilities with our departments of English, History, Art, World Languages, and the Center for Cultural and Curricular Studies," said Jennifer D. Keene, Ph.D., Dean of Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences. "There are numerous possible curricular collaborations between Chapman and the Catalina Island Museum," Keene added.

"The year 2020 is 'The Year of Education' for the museum," said Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee. "We are very excited to enter into this agreement with Chapman University. This is an aspirational relationship for us because it shows that we at the museum are establishing significant links with higher education for the first time in Avalon."

Located in Avalon, Catalina Island Museum's exhibitions include art, history and culture. The museum's collection includes ephemera, oral histories, photographs, paintings and more. Its collection concerning the history of Catalina includes artifacts from more than 8000 years of human settlement on the island.

"From our standpoint, the collaboration has great potential to demonstrate the real-life applicability of degrees in the arts, humanities and social sciences," said Chapman University President Daniele C. Struppa. "As a university, we seek to connect all of our students with unique opportunities for internships and study. We see many possibilities for this relationship."

"The educational partnership collaboration between Chapman University and the Catalina Island Museum provides an exciting new chapter for both entities that draws Catalina Island residents closer to the coast for educational opportunities while providing Chapman University a second home on the ocean," said Dr. Donald W. Wise, a Board Member and Trustee of the Catalina Island Museum.

About Chapman University

