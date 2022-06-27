Casts Announced for The Blank Theatre's 30th Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for week one of The Blank Theatre's 30th Annual Young Playwrights Festival. Being presented as digital shorts, the first three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15-19 will be available to stream on Vimeo July 8-14. The plays are Under My Skin by Disha Catt (age 16, from Kirkland, WA); Lemon by Cady Walls (age 17, from Snellville, GA); and stand. Up. HIT! by Wyn Alyse Thomas (age 18, from Buffalo Grove, IL).



Under My Skin will feature (in alphabetical order) Sharmita Bhattacharya (Panic, Door Monster, Sarcastic Actor, Grown-ish), Piper Gillin (Elijah's Ashes), Marguerite Moreau (Wet Hot American Summer, The Mighty Ducks, Grey's Anatomy, The Birch, Shameless), Vico Ortiz (Our Flag Means Death), Cait Pool (Sun Records, Party Girls, Vice Principals), and Gita Reddy (How to Get Away With Murder, Adam Ruins Everything, Orange is the New Black, The Mindy Project). Two sets of mothers and daughters explore coming of age, identity, independence, and friendship while bra shopping. The playwright was mentored by Tessa Williams. Directed by Jillian Terwedo.



Lemon will feature (in alphabetical order) Ry Chase (The Wticher, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Loud House, Fallout 76), Michael D. Cohen (Henry Danger, Talking Friends, Grossology, Eastwick, Moville Mysteries), Amanda Kruger (Confessions of a Bitter (sweet), The Fresh Beat Band, The Last 40 Miles), Matthew Scott Montgomery (Unidentified with Demi Lovato, No, That's Okay. I'm Good, Betch, So Random, Feed), Peter James Smith (Who Killed Little Gregory?, Bosch, Dwelling, The West Wing, Breaking Dawn), and Darby Stanchfield (Locke and Key, Scandal, NCIS, Mad Men, Jericho, General Hospital). An absurdist examination of sexuality, gender and marriage told with educational citrus. Vibrant, brisk, sour, and hilarious. The playwright was mentored by Bob DeRosa. Directed by Tor Brown.



stand. Up. HIT! will feature (in alphabetical order) Nikki Castillo (Summer Camp Island, Scorpion, K.C. Undercover), Dylan Kodai (The Fresh Beat Band, Glee, New Girl), Ronin Lee (Snowfall, Macabre, Dolemite is My Name), Alexa Lomeo (Juliet, The Heart's Wants), Madison McLaughlin (Arrow, Chicago P.D., Major Crimes, Supernatural), Samantha Wynette Miller, Jill Remez (The Bold and the Beautiful, Switched at Birth, Days of Our Lives, Passions, The Green Hornet), Quentin Thomson, Victoria-Elizabeth (Les Moore, Hollywood Horrors), Jeff Witzke (Show Friends, Henry Danger, Runaways, The O.C., The Closer), and Christian Zamudio (Gone, QuinceaÃ±ero). A self-defense class and the mantras it shares helps guide a young woman through the questions faced when trying to discern when an unwanted contact crosses the line and deserves a response. The playwright was mentored by Beth Bigler. Directed by Danielle Ozymandias.

HOW TO WATCH



INDIVIDUAL VIEW PASS - Donate What You Want

(option to view for free is also available)

FESTIVAL PASS -

(View all plays throughout the festival with one registration) - $40 [Suggested]

Viewing instructions and watch codes will be sent out the morning of

the debut stream for each week.

