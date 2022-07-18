Casting Announced For Week Three of The Blank Theatre's 30th Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for week three of The Blank Theatre's 30th Annual Young Playwrights Festival. Being presented as digital shorts, the next three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15-19 will be available to stream on Vimeo July 22-28. The plays are So-Fish-Ticated by Ava Ditto (age 17, from San Antonio, TX); Here's to All the Broken Girls by Elizabeth Shannon (ELLIS), age 18, from New York, NY; and Dollface by Jeremino Sutton (age 17, from San Antonio, TX).



So-Fish-Ticated will feature (in alphabetical order) Leonard Robinson (Insecure, Colony, NCIS) and Barry Rothbart (Kidding, Downward Dog, Single by 30, Punk'd). A fisherman and a fish realize they have a history that sets them both on a path to discovering friendship and purpose in the most unlikely circumstance. The playwright was mentored by Arthur M. Jolly. Directed by Jefferson Reid.



Here's to All the Broken Girls will feature (in alphabetical order) Saylor Bell (Side Hustle, Henry Danger, I Didn't Do It, Rule the Mix), Jade Bender (Senior Year, Major Crimes, Warren the Ape), Jessi Case (Mother's Day, The Fallout Kids, Defending Jacob), Sydney Veronica Lee (Spare Room, Dowfalls High), and Jillian Shea Spaeder (Walk the Prank, Just Roll with It, OMG). Five graduates recall their time at The School of St. Cecilia and the abuses they experienced, creating a rich depiction of the potential viciousness of adolescent friendship and its greater possibilities. The playwright was mentored by Jenna Martin. Directed by June Carryl.



Dollface will feature (in alphabetical order) Toks Olagundoye (Batman Unburied, American Dad, Arcane, Big Shot, DuckTales, Carmen Sandiego, Castlevania, The Rookie, Veep, Steven Universe, Castle, American Dad!), and Kirsten Vangsness (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior and Beyond Borders, Pretty the Series, LAX). A subway ride unravels when a woman helps a life-size, sentient, yarn doll repair a slash on its leg while exploring all the identities we knit into ourselves. The playwright was mentored by Aliza Goldstein. Directed by Michael Shepperd.

