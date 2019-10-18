Casting Announced For THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME At Greenway Court

Greenway Arts Alliance (Whitney Weston and Pierson Blaetz, Co-Founders and Co-Artistic Directors) is pleased to present the Tony and Olivier Award-winning "Best Play"- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME by Simon Stephens. Based on award-winning writer Mark Haddon's novel of the same name, the play is directed by Kate Jopson (Circle X Theatre's Hole in the Sky and La Jolla Playhouse's A Willow Grows Aslant). Preview performances begin November 1 and play through December 8. The official press opening is on Friday, November 8 at 8:00 pm at Greenway Court Theatre (544 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles). Tickets are on sale at GreenwayCourtTheatre.org.

In THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, 15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

"We are thrilled to be creating intimate experiences with Broadway and internationally acclaimed hits like The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Greenway Court Theatre. We hope that fans of the novel or play will come and see this theatrical event," said Whitney Weston, Greenway Arts Alliance Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director.

Pierson Blaetz, Greenway Arts Alliance Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director added, "This production is also the final component of Greenway's literacy program, GreenwayREADS, where 21 LAUSD English and Drama classes work with Greenway Institute for the Arts' teaching artists, receive a copy of the book to keep and see a matinee performance of the play at the Greenway Court Theatre free of charge. And, for many of the students, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will be the first time for them to see a professional theatrical production."

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME cast features Iain Kohn as Christopher; Kacie Rogers as Siobhan; Michael Yurchak as Ed; Joanna Strapp as Judy; Tristan Cunningham as Voice One / Mrs. Shears; Abe Martell as Voice Two / Roger Shears; Robert Paterno as Voice Three / Policeman; Bill Salyers as Voice Four / Rev. Peters; Selina Scott-Benin as Voice Five / No. 40; Denise Moses as Voice Six / Mrs. Alexander; with Darius De La Cruz, Alexandra Hellquist, and Josh Golombek.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You