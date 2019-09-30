Casting Announced For Justin Sayre's RAVENSWOOD MANOR

From the brilliant comedic mind of television writer Justin Sayre comes a camp-horror-soap-opera play, RAVENSWOOD MANOR. With flavors of cult classic "Dark Shadows" sprinkled in, this episodic play will bring audiences along for a ride through the gothic and hilarious goings-on of a small New England town during the spring of 1976.

The show opens at the Celebration Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Saturday, October 19th - previews on October 17th & 18th - and conclude on Sunday, November 24th.

This episodic play will have performances Thursday through Sunday each week. Each performance will be comprised of two acts - each act, an episode in itself - and there will be two new episodes every week: Episodes 1 & 2 performed during the first week, Eps. 3 & 4 the second week, and so forth for 12 episodes/6 weeks in total. At the start of every performance, there will be a brief recap of previous episodes with all pertinent information, so although attendance isn't required for the full 6 weeks in order to follow the storylines, you won't want to miss a second of the action.

Ravenswood Manor boasts a cast of comedic heavy hitters: Drew Droege ("Bright Colors, Bold Patterns", "Heathers"), Sam Pancake ("A Million Little Things", "Dumplin'"), Daniele Gaither ("MadTV", "BoJack Horseman", "A Black Lady Sketch Show"), Leslie-Anne Huff ("The Vampire Diaries"), Ryan Garcia ("Community", "Jane The Virgin"), Angela Cristanello ("Bored to Death"), and Justin Sayre (The Meeting, "2 Broke Girls"). New guest stars will appear each week, including: Jack Plotnick ("Grace and Frankie", "Girls Will Be Girls"), Alec Mapa ("Doom Patrol", "Ugly Betty"), Jonathan Lisecki ("GayBy"), and Nadya Ginsberg ("Fashion Police", "RuPaul's Drag Race"). The play is co-directed by Tom Detrinis and Jessica Hanna and produced by Gina Torrecilla.

Special guests to include:

Pete Zias - October 17-20

Jonathan Lisecki - October 17-27

Nadya Ginsberg - October 24-27

Nina Millin - November 7-10

Jack Plotnick - November 14-24

Alec Mapa - November 21-24

Ravenswood Manor tickets may be purchased (single performance and ticket packages available) at: www.celebrationtheatre.com/ravenswood





