Cast Announced For June 24th's Evening Of Classic Broadway At Rockwell

Fraser Entertainment Group's AN EVENING OF CLASSIC BROADWAY returns to Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles. The show tune songfest will take place on Monday, June 24th at 8PM (doors open at 6:30). Rockwell is offering a 25% discount for all June shows with the code PRIDE25.

Scheduled to join Music Director/Master of Ceremonies Brad Ellis (GLEE, Forbidden Broadway) and Cabaret Artist/Producer Dianne Fraser are Eileen Barnett (Broadway - "Luisa Contini" in NINE; National Tour - "Vi Moore" in FOOTLOOSE. Off Broadway - BERLIN TO BROADWAY; Regional - Jacques Brel IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN PARIS, MAN OF LA MANCHA, NO, NO NANETTE, SHOWBOAT; Television - "Stephanie Woodruff" on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, SPEECHLESS, FRASIER, GILMORE GIRLS), Melissa Lyons Caldretti (National Tour - "Eponine" in LES MISERABLES; Regional - SISTER ACT - Sacramento Music Circus, CHICAGO - Hollywood Bowl; Principal soloist for California Philharmonic (Walt Disney Concert Hall); singing voice of "Barbie" for numerous films, toys and albums, including the animated features BARBIE AS THE ISLAND PRINCESS and BARBIE AS THE PRINCESS AND THE PAUPER, Bryce Charles (National Tour - "Nabulungi" in THE BOOK OF MORMON; Regional - "Sarah Brown Eyes" in RAGTIME - Pasadena Playhouse; Television - ABC pilot WOMAN UP!, ENCORE!, BLACK-ISH, FULLER HOUSE, TALES OF THE CITY, TEACHERS, Nina Herzog (Studio singer on over 200 tracks for Hal Leonard Publishing, BMI Publishing, Sony Music, Disney, and commercial jingles; Recorded demos at Capitol Records for Tony Award-winning Jason Robert Brown's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY; National Tour - BBC/Nickelodeon's PEPPA PIG LIVE; New voice of title character "Odette" in THE SWAN PRINCESS movies for Sony Animation), Damon Kirsche (Regional - "Sid" in THE PAJAMA GAME - Musical Theatre Guild, OKLAHOMA! - Cabrillo Music Theatre, MARY POPPINS, SPAMALOT, 42ND STREET; soloist with Dean Mora and Fred Barton Orchestras), Shawn Ryan (Multi-Award Winning Cabaret and Comedy performer who debuted as an audience and judges favorite on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT; Recording Artist (3 albums on LML Music); Wrote and directed the film HENRY which made its debut at The Cannes Film Festival, marking Shawn's 8th film in 5 years at the prestigious festival; Co-founding director of The Young Actors' Theatre Camp; Television - FAMOUS IN LOVE, BONES, THE MENTALIST, WOMEN'S MURDER CLUB, LIFE) and Lisa Vroman (Broadway/National Tours - "Christine Daaé" in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, "Fantine" and "Cosette" in LES MISERABLES, ASPECTS OF LOVE, "Rosabella" in THE MOST HAPPY FELLA - NY City Opera; Regional - "Charlotte" in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, "Lili" in KISS ME, KATE, "Marian" in THE MUSIC MAN, numerous operas and concerts, including "Johanna" in the Emmy Award-winning SWEENEY TODD IN CONCERT).

Tickets are $15, $20, $25 plus two-item food/beverage minimum. Discount code PRIDE25 for 25% off with online advance purchase!

Follow this link for tickets and more information: https://www.showclix.com/event/an-evening-of-classic-broadway7hrihm4Kt6Chaz

Rockwell Table and Stage is located at 1714 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles 90027. Valet (behind the restaurant) and street parking available. Seating is fixed. Patrons will be assigned a seat but can adjust when purchasing online. It's an intimate venue with close seating quarters which tries to accommodate as many patrons as possible, so be prepared to make new friends. Please note that it may not be possible to change or combine parties once you've chosen your seats and purchased your tickets. While performances at Rockwell Table and Stage are not restricted to 21+, many shows include mature content, and patrons under the age of 21 are prohibited by law from sitting in certain areas of the venue. Subject to availability, tickets may also be available for purchase at the door.





