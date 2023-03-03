Cast Announced For ABT's LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE at Segerstrom Center

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the North American Premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's latest ballet, Like Water for Chocolate, from American Ballet Theatre for six performances from Wednesday, March 29 through Sunday, April 2. Center audiences will be the first in the country to experience this magical Mexican love story, with the stellar dancers of ABT translating this richly layered story.



Co-presented by the Center and ABT, led by Artistic Director Susan Jaffe, this three-act work is set to an original score by Joby Talbot and inspired by Laura Esquivel's captivating and best-selling novel of the same name. This family saga set in 19th-century Mexico tells the story of Tita, a young Mexican woman overwhelmed by a sense of duty and family tradition, unable to marry until her mother dies.



In the novel, Esquivel writes, "For Tita, the joy of living was wrapped up in the delights of food." Emotion runs deep, her only form of expression spilling out from the kitchen- influencing everyone around her in startling and dramatic ways. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she falls in forbidden love with her wealthy neighbor Pedro. Their hidden passion has far-reaching-and devastating-consequences.



Esquivel's original novel has sold more than 4.5 million copies around the world and has been translated into more than 30 languages, while the memorable film adaptation won ten Ariel Awards (Mexico's highest film honor), including Best Picture and, at the time of its release in 1992, was the highest-grossing foreign film in the United States and Canada.



Esquivel said, "Having Christopher and his team transform my story into a ballet is truly magical for me. It was a great pleasure to have them visit Mexico for extensive research and to develop the scenario together. I am amazed at how Christopher can translate deep emotions into movement, and I can't wait to see this wonderful creative adventure unfold."

Casting for Like Water for Chocolate

Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. - Cassandra Trenary* (Tita),

Herman Cornejo* (Pedro), Christine Shevchenko* (Elena),

Hee Seo* (Rosaura), Catherine Hurlin* (Gertrudis),

Cory Stearns* (Dr. John Brown)



Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. - SunMi Park* (Tita),

Daniel Camargo* (Pedro), Zhong-Jing Fang* (Elena),

Chloe Misseldine* (Rosaura), Skylar Brandt* (Gertrudis),

Calvin Royal III* (Dr. John Brown)



Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. - Cassandra Trenary (Tita),

Herman Cornejo (Pedro), Christine Shevchenko (Elena), Hee Seo (Rosaura),

Catherine Hurlin (Gertrudis), Cory Stearns (Dr. John Brown)



Saturday Matinee, April 1 at 2:00 p.m. - Devon Teuscher* (Tita),

Joo Won Ahn* (Pedro), Christine Shevchenko (Elena),

Betsy McBride* (Rosaura), Catherine Hurlin (Gertrudis),

Thomas Forster* (Dr. John Brown)



Saturday Evening, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. - SunMi Park (Tita),

Daniel Camargo (Pedro), Zhong-Jing Fang (Elena),

Chloe Misseldine (Rosaura), Skylar Brandt (Gertrudis),

Calvin Royal III (Dr. John Brown)



Sunday Matinee, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. - Cassandra Trenary (Tita),

Herman Cornejo (Pedro), Christine Shevchenko (Elena), Hee Seo (Rosaura),

Catherine Hurlin (Gertrudis), Cory Stearns (Dr. John Brown)



*Debut in the role



