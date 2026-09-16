Casa Romantica Reveals Fall Lineup of Performances, Art, Garden Workshops, and Seasonal Celebrations

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From sipping wine while creating art to wandering among witches, hunting for hidden pumpkins and celebrating Latin heritage overlooking the Pacific Ocean, fall at Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is anything but ordinary. With several upcoming experiences already sold out, the historic San Clemente destination is welcoming the season with nearly two months of arts, culture, family programming, workshops and special events, beginning with its signature Toast to the Casa fundraiser on Saturday, September 19.

The season begins in a big way with Toast to the Casa: An Evening in Paradise, Casa Romantica's annual fundraising gala, on Saturday, September 19 from 5–9:30 p.m. Guests will sip and savor their way through the historic estate with more than 20 food and drink vendors, alongside live performances from hula dancers and the Kalama Brothers, all while raising critical funds to support Casa Romantica's year-round arts, culture and education programming. Limited tickets remain, and advance purchase is encouraged.

Fall also brings the return of some of Casa Romantica's most popular weekly programs. Weekly Ballet returns to Mondays starting September 28, followed by Weekly Meditation on Tuesdays beginning September 29 and Weekly Yoga, presented in partnership with YNG Studios, on Wednesdays, starting back up on September 30. Classes begin at 9:15 a.m. and are free for Casa Romantica members and $10 for general admission. Families can also enjoy Weekly Story Time on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., inviting toddlers to explore the gardens, sing, dance and enjoy a story together.

On Sunday, October 4 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Free Family Sundays: Latin Heritage celebrates the music, movement and flavors of Latin culture with a Ballet Folklórico performance, hands-on cultural craft and fresh churros served from an onsite cart. Ask a Master Gardener also returns October 4, giving visitors an opportunity to bring their gardening questions and learn from local experts.

Art takes center stage throughout October with a series of intimate, hands-on workshops. Casa Romantica's Illuminated Manuscripts workshop has already sold out, demonstrating the growing demand for the cultural center's small-format creative experiences. On October 14 and 15, acclaimed artist Larry Hemmerich leads a two-day Pastel Workshop, guiding artists of all experience levels through color, composition, technique and individual expression. Limited to just 10 participants, the workshop provides personalized instruction in Casa Romantica's inspiring coastal setting.

Families can get into the Halloween spirit on Saturday, October 17 from 10:30 a.m.–noon during the Casa Kids Workshop: MonsterPot. Young artists will transform pots into spiders or friendly monsters before adding hardy plants to create their own living creature to take home. Tickets are $15.

For something decidedly darker, Lyric Opera of Orange County presents Macbeth with an immersive adaptation inspired by Giuseppe Verdi's score and Shakespeare's legendary tragedy. The 90-minute experience surrounds audiences with music, English narration, dialogue and wandering witches as the story of ambition, fate and the supernatural unfolds throughout Casa Romantica. Guests are encouraged to dress in black or dark colors and become part of the atmosphere themselves. The performance is already sold out.

Garden lovers can get their hands dirty on Wednesday, October 28 at 6 p.m. during the Garden Workshop: Luffa Gourds. Participants will learn how to grow luffa from seed to harvest before processing a mature gourd themselves to reveal the natural sponge inside. Each guest leaves with their own ready-to-use luffa. Tickets are $35, or $25 for members, and include materials and one glass of wine for guests 21 and older.

November begins with a little autumn magic during Free Family Sundays: Fall Harvest Festival on Sunday, November 1 at 10 a.m. Families can sip warm apple cider, search the historic grounds for hidden decorated pumpkins and create a festive fall-themed craft during the free seasonal celebration.

The creativity continues with An Introduction to Coptic Bookbinding on Wednesday, November 4 at 6 p.m. The beginner-friendly, 21+ workshop introduces one of the world's oldest bookbinding traditions as participants learn the distinctive Coptic chain stitch and construct a hand-sewn journal from start to finish. Limited to just 10 guests, tickets are $85 and include all materials and one complimentary glass of wine.

Just in time for holiday tables, Casa Romantica will host a Succulent Pumpkin Workshop on Thursday, November 5 from 6–7:30 p.m. Guests will create their own succulent pumpkin centerpiece to take home for Thanksgiving, with all materials and a complimentary glass of wine included. Tickets are $65, or $50 for members.

Book lovers have something to look forward to as well. The members-only Casa Romantica Book Club continues its exploration of California books and stories with The Island Club by Nicola Harrison on September 23, followed by Lisa See's Daughters of the Sun & Moon on November 18. Meetings begin at 4 p.m. and include small bites.

From sold-out cultural experiences to mornings in the garden and hands-on evenings overlooking the Pacific, Casa Romantica's fall calendar offers plenty of reasons to return throughout the season. Space for many workshops is intentionally limited, and advance registration is encouraged for ticketed programs.

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