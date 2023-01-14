Carolyn Hennesy to Join Nelson Aspen for LA Cabaret Shows

Nelson Aspen has announced that Carolyn Hennesy will join him on stage March 9 at The Gardenia and March 10 at El Cid.

Nelson Aspen will be celebrating the launch of his new book, "Your Home is Your Castle: Live Like an A-Lister in a Post Pandemic World," with a new cabaret show appropriately titled "Welcome Home." Joining him as a special guest will be beloved "General Hospital" star, Carolyn Hennesy.

An award winning journalist and author, Nelson has performed his unique musical shows in NYC, Hollywood, London's West End, the Sydney Opera House and as part of Michael Feinstein's "54 Below at Sea." In addition to his vast repertoire ranging from The Great American Songbook and iconic film themes to contemporary artists, Nelson delights audiences with his incredible showbiz stories and spontaneous Q&A sessions. He is your 1 Degree of Separation from all things Show Business! Musical Director: Mitchell Kaplan.

Copies of Nelson's new book will be available for a discounted purchase price and he'll be happy to personally sign yours after the show.

Cabaret Scenes Magazine said of the NYC production of Welcome Home: "Aspen really dug into the feelings within the lyrics and made a touching connection with both the songs and the audience. He was both clever and charming, showing off an ability to swing a melody and deal with an abundance of lyrics. The audience was sent out on a high, making them eager for Aspen's next performance."



Thursday, March 9

The Gardenia

7066 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Dinner Served 7-9pm

Showtime 9pm

$20 Cover, 2 drink minimum (drink minimum waived when dining)

To Reserve, call 323-467-7444 or 818-383-6832.

Friday, March 10

El Cid

4212 W Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90029

Doors open 6pm

Showtime 7pm

General Admission $25

To Reserve: www.elcidsunset.com