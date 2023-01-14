Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carolyn Hennesy to Join Nelson Aspen for LA Cabaret Shows

Performances will be held March 9 at The Gardenia and March 10 at El Cid.

Jan. 14, 2023  

Nelson Aspen has announced that Carolyn Hennesy will join him on stage March 9 at The Gardenia and March 10 at El Cid.
Nelson Aspen will be celebrating the launch of his new book, "Your Home is Your Castle: Live Like an A-Lister in a Post Pandemic World," with a new cabaret show appropriately titled "Welcome Home." Joining him as a special guest will be beloved "General Hospital" star, Carolyn Hennesy.

An award winning journalist and author, Nelson has performed his unique musical shows in NYC, Hollywood, London's West End, the Sydney Opera House and as part of Michael Feinstein's "54 Below at Sea." In addition to his vast repertoire ranging from The Great American Songbook and iconic film themes to contemporary artists, Nelson delights audiences with his incredible showbiz stories and spontaneous Q&A sessions. He is your 1 Degree of Separation from all things Show Business! Musical Director: Mitchell Kaplan.

Copies of Nelson's new book will be available for a discounted purchase price and he'll be happy to personally sign yours after the show.

Cabaret Scenes Magazine said of the NYC production of Welcome Home: "Aspen really dug into the feelings within the lyrics and made a touching connection with both the songs and the audience. He was both clever and charming, showing off an ability to swing a melody and deal with an abundance of lyrics. The audience was sent out on a high, making them eager for Aspen's next performance."


Thursday, March 9

The Gardenia
7066 Santa Monica Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Dinner Served 7-9pm
Showtime 9pm
$20 Cover, 2 drink minimum (drink minimum waived when dining)
To Reserve, call 323-467-7444 or 818-383-6832.

Friday, March 10

El Cid
4212 W Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Doors open 6pm
Showtime 7pm
General Admission $25
To Reserve: www.elcidsunset.com




BroadStage to Present AN EVENING WITH LUCIA MICARELLI in February Photo
BroadStage to Present AN EVENING WITH LUCIA MICARELLI in February
BroadStage will present An Evening with Lucia Micarelli for one night of a wide range of music at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.
Photos: Breaking With Tradition Productions Presents The World Premiere of BROTHERS PLAY Photo
Photos: Breaking With Tradition Productions Presents The World Premiere of BROTHERS PLAY
Breaking With Tradition Productions has announced the world premiere of Brothers Play by Matthew Doherty. Directed by James Eckhouse, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Rob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling, and Jamie Wollrab.
Ensemble Theatre Company Presents SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury Photo
Ensemble Theatre Company Presents SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) begins the new year with the third show of its 2022-23 Season, the suspenseful thriller, SELLING KABUL, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas.
Award-Winning Artists Solo Play RESILIENT AF! Announced At Whitefire Theatre Photo
Award-Winning Artist's Solo Play RESILIENT AF! Announced At Whitefire Theatre
Solo theater writer/performer/director, KAMAKSHI HART's new show, RESILIENT AF: Rising to the Occasion!, which wowed audiences at the most recent Hollywood Fringe Festival, comes to the Whitefire Theatre next month as an official selection of Solofest 2023, the largest solo theater festival on the West Coast.

