Caltech Theatre Arts Presents FROM THE EARTH TO THE MOON Reading Of A New Musical

The musical reading will be screened for one night only on YouTube.

May. 26, 2021  

From the writers of the record-breaking Caltech Star Trek musical Boldly Go! comes a fresh new science fiction musical based on a Jules Verne classic: Theater Arts Caltech announces a virtual workshop reading of From the Earth to the Moon!


The musical reading will be screened for one night only on YouTube. Register at tacit.caltech.edu for the free performance and to receive a link for the live Zoom Q&A with the writers, director, and cast following the show!

America, 1865. Quirky and lovable inventor J.T. Maston invites us on the grandest voyage in human history. The Civil War has ended, and the Union artillery designers and scientists of the Baltimore Gun Club who led the North to victory are in search of a new endeavor. Maston's best friend, the brilliant engineer Captain Barbicane, proposes an audacious undertaking: to build a colossal cannon and use it to launch the first projectile to the Moon! Come be whisked along on the friends' journey, following the daring mission from its inception, through its challenges, triumphs, dangers, and exciting conclusion. Gauntlets are thrown, headlines made, duels waged, and alliances put to the test in this dynamic imagining of spaceflight in the nineteenth century!

In imagining a late 1800s that might have been, this explosive musical adaptation of From the Earth to the Moon calls us to turn our eyes and our efforts to creating a brighter tomorrow for us all. It is a story of timeless ideals, applied in the unique and timely setting of technological problem-solving. It is a tale of both the power and pitfalls of ambition, of the strength of friendship and of reconciliation, of the trials of love, of passion for truth and knowledge, and of the eternal human need to go beyond the confines of the present, to break the bounds of the possible, and to reach for the stars.

This new musical was written by brothers Cole Remmen (UCSB PhD student, theater studies) and Grant Remmen (Caltech alum and theoretical physicist at KITP/UCSB), and is directed by Brian Brophy (Director, Theater Arts Caltech).


