California Symphony Premieres Virtuoso Vibrations

Free virtual concert features violinist Robyn Bollinger and the California Symphony Wind Quintet.

California Symphony and its music director, Donato Cabrera, released today the complete program for VIRTUOSO VIBRATIONS, the second presentation in its fall video concert series. Following the debut of the series in September with BRAVO FOR #BEETHOVEN250, to which nearly 3,500 viewers tuned in from around North America.

Virtuoso Vibrations will feature rising violin virtuoso Robyn Bollinger and the California Symphony Wind Quintet. The free concert premieres Saturday, October 10 at 7 p.m. and will be simultaneously broadcast on Walnut Creek's local public access TV channel and online at https://vimeo.com/CaliforniaSymphony where the video will remain for playback for a month.



Bollinger, who was the soloist for California Symphony's 2019 premiere of former Composer-in-Residence Katherine Balch's violin concerto, Artifacts, returns with Balch's newly written solo work Two Pieces (2020). She will also perform the Preludio from Bach's Partita No. 3 in E Major, one of his most famous instrumental compositions, and Bartók's fiendishly difficult Sonata for Solo Violin. The California Symphony Wind Quintet-featuring Laura Reynolds (oboe), Stacy Pelinka (flute), Stephen Zielinski (clarinet), Carla Wilson (bassoon), and Meredith Brown (French horn)-rounds out the program with Afro-Caribbean and jazz-infused pieces from Aires Tropicales by Cuban-born American composer Paquito D'Rivera, as well as prolific French composer Claude Arrieu's Quintette en Ut. Audience members are invited to tune in 30 minutes prior to the concert to hear Maestro Cabrera in conversation with the featured artists.



"Virtuoso Vibrations features a dynamic program that spans multiple genres and centuries," said Cabrera. "I am very happy to welcome back the violinist, Robyn Bollinger, who plays with such vibrancy and creative force. And in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, our all-star California Symphony Wind Quintet will be performing the phenomenal music of Paquito D'Rivera and Claude Arrieu."



Daring, versatile, and charismatic, American violinist Robyn Bollinger is recognized for her musical creativity, rich tones, emotional depth, and technical mastery. Having made her Philadelphia Orchestra debut at age 12, Bollinger has since performed with orchestras throughout the United States, and she regularly appears in chamber music and in recital on national and international stages. In addition to a prestigious 2016 Fellowship from the Leonore Annenberg Arts Fellowship Fund for her multimedia performance project titled "CIACCONA: The Bass of Time," Bollinger has received top prizes at international competitions. Her 2017 debut solo CD and DVD, "CIACCONA: The Bass of Time" received critical acclaim in the New York Times, the Boston Globe, the San Francisco Chronicle, and others. A sought-after collaborator, Bollinger is a member of the Grammy-nominated, Boston-based ensemble A Far Cry. She currently performs on a beautiful 2017 violin made by the world-renowned luthier Samuel Zygmuntowicz, on loan from a private collection.



California Symphony's concert series continues with IT'S A CELLO-BRATION! (November 14), featuring "Rock star cellist," composer, and returning favorite Joshua Roman and the California Symphony String Quartet; and SEASON IN SONG (December 12) featuring Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor, standout tenor Nicholas Phan, and the California Symphony Brass Quintet performing seasonal selections and holiday favorites arranged by California Symphony's very own principal tuba, Forrest Byram.



California Symphony's fall programs are supported by Hewlett Foundation, Lesher Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

