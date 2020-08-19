California Symphony And Music Director Donato Cabrera Announce Details For Fall 2020 Virtual Concerts

California Symphony announces details about its fall video concert series, Second Saturdays @ California Symphony.

California Symphony, led by Music Director Donato Cabrera, announces today details about its fall video concert series, called Second Saturdays @ California Symphony, with performances on September 12, October 10, November 14, and December 12 at 7:00 p.m. PT. The concerts will simultaneously be broadcast on Walnut Creek's local public access TV channel and online. Details at californiasymphony.org.



Through these presentations, California Symphony continues its mission to program a range of classical music spanning centuries, with a special focus on American repertoire and works by minority and living composers, including the Symphony's first female Young American Composer in Residence Katherine Balch, Cuban-born American Paquito D'Rivera, early 20th century Black English composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Americans Caroline Shaw (who became the youngest recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2013), Allison Loggins-Hull, and Joshua Roman. Each hour-long presentation will feature a guest artist and/or local California Symphony musicians in performance as well as pre-concert conversations between the artists and Maestro Cabrera held online 30 minutes before each program premieres.



Season opener BRAVO FOR #BEETHOVEN250 (September 12) features returning guest artist and Beethoven specialist Adam Golka as he performs two solo works for the composer's 250th birthday: one of Beethoven's last piano sonatas (#30) and one of his most technically challenging, Waldstein (#21). Golka played Grieg's piano concerto with the California Symphony in 2015, and he returns next year to perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 (Emperor) for California Symphony's 2021-22 season opener.



VIRTUOSO VIBRATIONS (October 10) features violinist Robyn Bollinger and the California Symphony Wind Quintet. Bollinger, who was the soloist for the 2019 premiere of former Composer-in-Residence Katherine Balch's violin concerto, Artifacts, returns with a solo work of Balch's, plus music by Bach, and Bartók's fiendishly difficult violin sonata. An all-star California Symphony Wind Quintet rounds out the program with Afro-Caribbean and jazz-infused pieces from Aires Tropicales by Cuban-born American composer Paquito D'Rivera.



"Rock star cellist," composer, and returning favorite Joshua Roman performs an eclectic program with the California Symphony String Quartet in IT'S A CELLO-BRATION! (November 14). While Roman presents a full range of works, California Symphony string musicians share a lesser-known gem by 19th century English composer of color Coleridge-Taylor, and 2009 Australian Idol winner Stan Walker's version of Amazing Grace, arranged by Jennifer Higdon. Roman first performed with California Symphony in 2012 and returns to Walnut Creek next year to perform on the Firebirds of a Feather program in the 2021-22 season.



In SEASON IN SONG (December 12), Grammy winner Kelley O'Connor (mezzo-soprano) and standout Nicholas Phan (tenor) are joined by the California Symphony Brass Quintet in a presentation of seasonal selections. Several holiday favorites to be performed have been arranged by California Symphony's very own principal tuba, Forrest Byram.



"We're excited to finally be back to doing what we know and love - making music. We're also fortunate that our programming mission so easily translates from the stage to the screen," said Cabrera. "I can't wait to whet your appetite with these intimate video presentations until we meet again in the concert hall."



TODAY, Wednesday, August 19 at 1:00 p.m. PT, Cabrera, Golka, Bollinger, Roman, O'Connor, and Phan will discuss the programming for the four presentations LIVE on California Symphony's Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/CaliforniaSymphony and YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/CaliforniaSymphony.



The fall programs are supported by Hewlett Foundation, Lesher Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Details about presentations offered in the second half of the 2020-21 season will be announced at a later date.

