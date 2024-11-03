CalRep to Present CLYDE'S at California State University Long Beach This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CalRep will present Clyde's, written by Lynn Nottage and directed by Keiana Richàrd-Bartolomë, from November 13-16 at 7:30PM, November 19-23 at 7:30PM, and November 16, 17, 23 at 2PM at Studio Theater at California State University Long Beach.

This powerful production delves into themes of redemption, resilience, and hope in the most unexpected of places—a truck-stop sandwich shop.

Nottage's Clyde's tells the story of formerly incarcerated kitchen workers at a roadside diner, who dream of creating the perfect sandwich while navigating the challenges of reintegrating into society. Under the oppressive rule of their no-nonsense boss, Clyde, the workers forge unexpected bonds as they search for personal transformation and the possibility of a new life.

After having its world premiere in 2019 at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, “Clyde's” premiered on Broadway in 2021 at Second Stage Theater. It drew rave reviews, and by the next season was the most produced play nationwide, according to American Theater magazine.

CalRep is thrilled to bring this timely and thought-provoking play to the CSULB community, marking its debut on the campus stage. Clyde's is a fresh, witty, and incisive look at the lives of marginalized individuals, offering audiences a poignant yet humorous reflection on survival and second chances. Through humor, heart, and tension, Clyde's reminds us that redemption can be found in the unlikeliest of places, even in a simple sandwich shop.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available online now: Tix.com/ticket-sales/csulb-theatre-arts/6797/event/1394607

By calling the CalRep Box office 562-985-4500

In person at the CalRep Box office at Studio Theater 1250 Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90840.

Ticket Price is $25.

Discounted tickets for students, faculty, and seniors are available.

Note: there is a $2 processing fee for every purchase, regardless of cash or card payment.

Show Date

Wednesday, November 13 at 7:30pm (Preview)

Thursday, November 14 at 7:30pm (Preview)

Friday, November 15 at 7:30pm (Opening Night)

Saturday, November 16 at 2:00pm

Saturday, November 16 at 7:30pm

Sunday, November 17 at 2:00pm

Tuesday, November 19th at 7:30pm

Wednesday, November 20 at 7:30pm

Thursday, November 21 at 7:30pm Friday, November 22 at 7:30pm Saturday, November 23 at 2:00pm

Saturday, November 23 at 7:30pm

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

As a storyteller, Keiana loves sharing narratives that are unique and help to see through a diverse lens. The type of work that bridges divides to promote understanding and empathy. And she loves amplifying the voices of artists who dare to maintain integrity in their craft and speak out on issues that our society has yet to truly address. Her aim is to make a positive difference in how society views race, gender, socioeconomics, and community with each piece of art that she is blessed to create. Nashville, TN native with Louisiana Bayou roots, Keiana received her MFA in Acting from the University of California, San Diego, and has been a part of some amazing theatre that include Lincoln Center's Tony-nominated production of Dividing the Estate, The McCarter Theatre's Eclipsed, and Center Theatre Group's The Trip To Bountiful as well as fun T.V./Film projects such as Mid-City Blue, Adult Swim's Delocated, and NBC's The Player. A founding member of Collaborative Artists Bloc and currently serving as Co-Artistic Director, she was a Producer/Assistant Director for CAB's critically acclaimed production of Gunshot Medley: Part 1 by Dionna Michelle Daniel, directed CAB's American Saga Reading Series, and played the role of Lilian in their workshop of Zora Howard's STEW. Recently she directed Legacy by Daysha Veronica in the WriteHer Play Festival at Celebration Theatre, Oysters by Carissa Atallah for Rogue Lab 2020, Tomorrow by Carolyn Ratteray in the Ammo/IAMA Pass The Mic Festival, and African Hyphen American by Dionna Michelle Daniel for the TOGETHER LA: A Virtual Stage Festival with Rogue Machine. Keiana is beyond thankful to be an artist and to call herself a member of such an amazing creative community.

DIRECTIONS AND PARKING

The Studio Theatre is in the CSULB Theatre Arts (TA) building on the corner of 7th Street & East Campus Drive. The entrance is accessible in the front of the building facing the fountain.

Parking is available Lot E8 after 5:30pm on weekdays and all day on weekends. You can purchase parking either through the ParkMobile App or from one of the grey stations located near the parking lot.

CalRep

California Repertory Company (CalRep) is the producing arm of the Theatre Arts Department at CSULB. Over the past three decades, Cal Rep has a history of creating new work, devised theatre, and adaptations of classics.

Clyde's is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)

Comments