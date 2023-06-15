Cal State LA Guitar Ensemble To Perform In Armenia For United Nations World Refugee Day

The ensemble is part of the Department of Music in Cal State LA's College of Arts and Letters and led by faculty director Satik Andriassian.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On World Premiere Of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center The Photo 2 Reviews: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group
Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum Photo 3 Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum
Video: First Look At A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL At Center Theater Group Photo 4 Video: First Look At TRANSPARENT MUSICAL At Center Theater Group

Cal State LA Guitar Ensemble To Perform In Armenia For United Nations World Refugee Day

Cal State LA Guitar Ensemble To Perform In Armenia For United Nations World Refugee Day

The Cal State LA Classical Guitar Ensemble is traveling to Armenia this month, performing across the country leading up to a culminating performance for 2023 United Nations World Refugee Day on June 20.

The ensemble is part of the Department of Music in Cal State LA's College of Arts and Letters and led by faculty director Satik Andriassian. It provides students whose primary instrument is the classical guitar with opportunities to develop and amplify their talents through on- and off-campus practice and performances.

The six-student-member ensemble began a two-week musical journey June 12, and will perform concerts in music halls in cities and villages in Armenia including, Yerevan, Gyumri and Oshakan. The ensemble will also visit several villages with a representative from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to present music classes and hands-on activities for local children. The collaboration is part of World Refugee Day.

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the world, celebrating the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.

"My goal for this trip is twofold," said Andriassian, a classical guitar instructor in the Department of Music who directs the ensemble. "I hope that my students will learn that each and every one of us is equipped to make a difference in our own lives and in the lives of others in an effective and meaningful way. I am also hoping that the students will learn that the best platform for learning about others and their cultures is through traveling, sharing ideas and interacting with each other, which will lead to building an understanding, respect and tolerance for each other."

The Classical Guitar Ensemble performs a wide range of music from Baroque to contemporary repertoire, as well as music from Latin America. For their performances in Armenia, the student musicians will also be joined by John M. Kennedy, professor of music composition in the Department of Music. Kennedy will conduct the ensemble in the premiere performance of one of his new compositions. Guest artist and concert soloist Kate Steinbeck will also join the ensemble in Armenia, performing as a soloist in compositions by Philip Glass and Heitor Villa-Lobos.

Learn more about the Cal State LA Classical Guitar Ensemble.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Interview: Playwright Will Power Reveals the Inner Workings of FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN Photo
Interview: Playwright Will Power Reveals the Inner Workings of FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN

Will Power’s Fetch Clay, Make Man (a co-production of Center Theatre Group and The SpringHill Company) will open June 18, 2023, at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. Debbie Allen, in her CTG directorial debut, directs this account of the unlikely (but real life) friendship between the great Cassius Clay and the controversial Stepin Fetchit; with the cast of Ray Fisher, Edwin Lee Gibson, Wilkie Ferguson II, Alexis Floyd and Bruce Nozick. I managed to spar with Will over a few behind-the-scenes queries.

2
MUSE/IQUE Presents THE UNAMERICANS: TALENTED AND TARGETED Photo
MUSE/IQUE Presents THE UNAMERICANS: TALENTED AND TARGETED

MUSE/IQUE takes a look at The UnAmericans: Talented and Targeted in a moving and probing program conducted by Artistic and Music Director Rachael Worby, Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 at 7:30pm at The Huntington Library in San Marino, and Sunday, June 25 at 7:30pm at the Skirball Cultural Center in West Los Angeles.

3
Miki F. Young Charitable Trust Pledges Matching Grant to Laguna Playhouse Photo
Miki F. Young Charitable Trust Pledges Matching Grant to Laguna Playhouse

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has announced that the Miki F. Young Charitable Trust has pledged a MATCHING GRANT to the Playhouse of an extremely generous $150,000 for all donations through the end of June, 2023. 

4
Interview: Dorothy McKim & David Korins Joyously Creating IMMERSIVE DISNEY ANIMATION i Photo
Interview: Dorothy McKim & David Korins Joyously Creating IMMERSIVE DISNEY ANIMATION in the Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles

Immersive Disney Animation (from the combined creative minds of Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios) makes its Los Angeles premiere June 23, 2023 at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles (the former Amoeba Records building). This all-encompassing sensory feast of Disney animation – classics and new - will take you into the inner workings of these popular films. I had the opportunity to chat with two of Immersive Disney Animation’s creative team - Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim who is spearheading the project for Disney Animation, and Lighthouse Immersive’s Global Creative Director David Korins who created the preshow lobby installations.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dumb Waiter
McCadden Place Theatre (6/17-6/25)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Thank You So Much For Coming
Broadwater Blackbox (6/03-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MORE BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS WITH GLENN ROSENBLUM
Coachella Valley Repertory (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Keeper
The Actors Company (6/04-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
P3 Theatre Company (3/04-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Center's Summer SoundWaves
The Music Center (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Seagull
Thymele Arts - California Room (6/03-6/24)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You