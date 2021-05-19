CTG Remembers George Floyd With A Poetic Short And Panel Discussion

Center Theatre Group remembers George Floyd with an exploration of his legacy and impact on America through a unique performance and discussion of his murder's influence on the American Theatre and the larger society. "George Floyd: The Father of the Reimagined America," is based on a poem written by John Lee Gaston White, adapted for the screen by John Lee Gaston White and Lakisha May; and directed and produced by Lakisha May.

The piece will premiere on Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage at CTGLA.org/GeorgeFloyd Tuesday, May 25 at 10 am and will available until June 25, 2021. The performance is paired with a discussion, "Journey Towards a New American Theatre: George Floyd's Lasting Impact," which will stream live at YouTube.com/CTGLA on Tuesday, May 25 at 4 pm and is available on demand indefinitely. Both videos are available free to the public.

Three female dancers, four voiceover actors and a moving soundscape propel "George Floyd: The Father of the Reimagined America," a blending of poetry and movement that celebrates George Floyd. His death, along with that of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and others, were the catalyst for what many are calling a modern-day civil rights movement.

"George Floyd: The Father of the Reimagined America" includes music by Jimmy King, choreography by Nia Lancelin-Brantly and animation by Josh Sessoms. The cast features dancers Desiree Elder(portraying the role of Mama), Zoë McNally (Ruby Gianna) and Taliyah Smith (Meg Olu) as well as actors Will Cobbs (voicing George Floyd's Spirit), Tyla Uzo (Meg Olu), Pauletta Washington (Mama) and Hayden Windham (Ruby Gianna).

Moderated by arts leader Keryl McCord (founder/CEO of Equity Quotient), "Journey Towards a New American Theatre: George Floyd's Lasting Impact" asks the questions, had George Floyd not been murdered, would arts organizations across the country have taken such immediate and serious steps toward becoming anti-racist? How did the death of an otherwise ordinary man help change the world, and in turn, the future of American theatre? In this free discussion, panelists including internationally known teacher, lecturer and diversity trainer Jane Elliott ("Blue Eyes, Brown Eyes" exercise), playwright/actress and Theatre Communications Group, Board Chair, Nikkole Salter ("In the Continuum" at the Kirk Douglas Theatre), and writer John Lee Gaston White ("George Floyd: The Father of the Reimagined America") will explore how art and art makers are beginning to reflect a world that is forever changed by the power of George Floyd's legacy.

