CRAZY WOKE ASIANS Comes to the Kung Pow Festival in November

CRAZY WOKE ASIANS, the always sold out stand up comedy show featuring the funniest Asian American comedians is producing the biggest ALL ASIAN Comedy Festival in Los Angeles at Santa Monica Playhouse!

On a mission to provide a platform to up and coming and established Asian American comedic talent, create thought provoking entertainment (in the form of standup comedy and shows). Crazy Woke Asians had SOLD OUT SHOWS at The World Famous Comedy Store, Comedy Chateau, The Ice House, with shows at Laugh Factory and SOLD OUT tour in Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego and New York. CWA was selected to perform in the prestigious New York Comedy Festival at Carolines on Broadway. The show has been featured in The Seattle Times, Broadway World, San Diego Union Tribune, NW Asian Weekly, Asian Journal, ASAM News, King 5 New Day Northwest and more.

Featuring over 50 Asian American comedians from Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Florida, San Francisco, Canada and more! Kiki Yeung (Crazy Woke Asians Founder, New York Comedy Festival, Global Comedy Club Apple TV, Laugh Factory), Percy Rustomji (2019 NBC CWA Audience Award Winner, Netflix, ABC), Irene Tu (SF Sketchfest, Comedy Central's Clusterfest), Andrew Orolfo (Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central), Steven Ho ("Tips from the ER" on Tik Tok, The Comedy Store, The Hollywood Comedy), Danny Plom (Amazon Prime's Laugh After Dark, ABC, Netflix), Alex Duong (Amazon, Comedy Central, Netflix, The Comedy Store Roast Battle), Sierra Katow (HBO/MAX, Just For Laughs, Comedy Central), Vong Show (CBC, MTV, Yuk Yuk Comedy Club in Canada), Andrew Lopez (Sundance, Jo Koy Tour), Fizaa Dosani (Netflix, ABC, FX, Facial Recognition Comedy) and more.

Industry panel free for comedians and ticket holders with Naela Durrani (Casting Producer, America's Got Talent, FOX's I Can See Your Voice), Craig Shoemaker (Emmy Award Winner, ABC's The American Comedy Awards Comedian of the Year, Comedy Central, Showtime, Netflix), Jason Rogers (American Me Comedy, National Touring Comedian/Producer), Steven Ho (Tik Tok 10 million) and more TBA! Hosted by Kiki Yeung and Mike Kim (Tik Tok, Adult Swim, Westside Comedy).

The Shane Wang Crazy Woke Asians Youth Stand Up Comedy Camp will offer fifteen students 15 years old and up an opportunity to learn the craft of stand up comedy and showcase on stage at the end of camp.

Audience vote for funniest comedian at Final Showdown! Winner headlines CWA show at Laugh Factory San Diego on December 2nd, crown "Funniest Comic" Title, receives cash prize, meeting with Authentic Talent Management and his or her comedy will be featured on "JOY SAUCE" the hottest new Asian American digital platform. Final Showdown hosted by Manny Streetz (iHeart music, Netflix, VH1).

Executive Produced by Kiki Yeung. Co-produced by Santa Monica Playhouse. Festival sponsors: NextShark, Joy Sauce and Shane Wang.

For reservations please visit: http://www.crazywokeasians.com (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via link or website, or bought on the day at the door. Details on website: http://www.crazywokeasians.com