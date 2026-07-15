Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is Now Playing at Chance Theater
Performances run through August 9, 2026.
All new production photos have been released for Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill The Musical, now playing at Chance Theater through August 9, 2026. Check out the photos below!
IAlanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill The Musical is the Tony Award-winning musical featuring music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, lyrics by Alanis Morissette, and a book by Diablo Cody.
Directed by Matthew McCray, this powerful and deeply moving musical transforms Morissette's iconic 1995 album into a contemporary story about a seemingly perfect suburban family confronting addiction, trauma, identity, sexual assault, and the complexities of modern life. Through unforgettable music and emotionally honest storytelling, Jagged Little Pill explores healing, resilience, and the courage it takes to face the truth.
The production features an outstanding cast led by Jocelyn A. Brown as Mary Jane Healy, Allen Everman as Steve Healy, Doshima Iyorlu as Frankie Healy, Jeremy Vance as Nick Healy, Sol Joun as Jo, Alexandra Kuebler as Bella, Jaymes Macabale as Phoenix, Ishan Panjabi as Andrew, with Hallie Snowday, Ryan Smith, Autumn Kirkpatrick, Daisy Tye, Eric Dobson, and Kylie Young rounding out the ensemble.
Jagged Little Pill is now playing through August 9, 2026, on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center. Multiple Performances have already sold out.
Photo Credit: Doug Catiller
Ryan Smith, Autumn Kirkpatrick, Allen Everman, Jocelyn Brown, Jeremy Vance, Doshima Iyorlu, and Daisy Tye
Ishan Panjabi, Sol Joun, and Doshima Iyorlu
Jeremy Vance
Jaymes Macabale and Doshima Iyorlu
Alexandra Kuebler
Kylie Young, Jocelyn Brown, Daisy Tye, Eric Dobson, Allen Everman, Ishan Panjabi, and Ryan Smith
Autumn Kirkpatrick, Jocelyn Brown, Kylie Young, and Hallie Snowday
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