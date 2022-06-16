COMBINED ARTFORM'S PICK OF THE FRINGE Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Can't decide which shows to see? Are you looking for expert advice on which shows to see at the Hollywood Fringe Festival? Are you looking to experience all of the Fringe Madness, but don't have the time? Check out "Combined Artform's Pick of the Fringe" to provide you with a taste of the Best of the Fest!

WHO: Presented by Matthew Quinn of Combined Artform and Michael Blaha of Fringe Management.

WHEN:

Thursday June 16 @ 8:00pm

Saturday, June 18 @ 9:30 pm

Friday, June 24 @ 6:30 pm

WHERE: Stephanie Feury - 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038

TICKETS: hff22.co/7566

PRICE: PWYW (Pay What You Want), suggested $5.00



90 minutes, ages 12+

It is June and it's mid-way through the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Combined Artform is working with over 20 judges from venue managers to independent representatives to vet the 200 plus shows at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival to present this year's top shows at the "Pick of the Fringe."

What is Pick of the Fringe? In the Edinburgh Fringe (the grandfather of fringes) Pick of the Fringe let's audience see a taster of 5-8 shows chosen by judges. At the Hollywood Fringe Festival, our experienced and independent judges go see 20-30 shows each seeing various productions across every genre, including drama, comedy, solo shows, musicals, cabaret and variety. Based on their input, Combined Artform and Fringe Management have selected and will present live highlights from five to eight different top shows at each one of the Pick of the Fringe's performances. Pick of the Fringe has been nominated twice for Best HFF Cabaret & Variety, come see what all the buzz is about.



They know your time is precious and the Hollywood Fringe can be risky, so they've done the work to find the shows that rise above the rest. Catch the show or just follow the links to each individual show. They hope this information will help.



Shows being presented Thursday, June 16 @ 8:00pm at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre