COLLAB24: Bringing Theatre Artists Together From Across the World!

The second annual Collab24 is a 24-hour devised theatre festival that is bringing together artists of all disciplines with the goal of strengthening our artistic communities through a shared process of creating and presenting devised theatre. Four groups of makers will devise a production over a collective 24-hours throughout the course of a week for you to enjoy!

Each group will have a maximum of 24 hours over the course of a week to devise an original theatre creation of their own, using this year's theme, The Perfect Storm: Creation through Chaos, along with three provocations from the producers.

Four directors from across the United States: Brielle Fowlkes (Florida), Elaine Chen (Oregon), Rebecca Haley Clark (California), and Sarah Tan (Arkansas) (extended bios below) along with makers hailing from 6 different time zones, five countries, and 11 states all with different disciplinary and artistic backgrounds are coming together to devise four shows for you!

We're increasing accessibility for Collab24's sophomore year. On Saturday, July 23rd at 7:30pm CDT we will be putting on our first live presentation of shows that will include pre & post-show content. Starting Monday, July 25th through Monday, August 1st, we will have on-demand streaming options available. On Saturday July 30th at 11:30am CDT an international live stream will be available with pre & post-show content. And to conclude, Saturday July 30th at 7:30pm CDT our final live stream show will be presented with a live after show and awards ceremony with a special guest host!

The comfort of your own home! Collab24 performances will all take place virtually with a variety of options available as noted above, meaning anyone from across the globe can watch and participate! All of the shows will be streamed via (website) and the on-demand streaming will be via (Youtube?).

Tickets:

Saturday, July 23, 7:30pm CDT - $24 for the live show, $30 for the live show with 1 vote per ticket purchase for audience awards along with pre & post-show content.

Monday, July 25 through Monday, August 1 - $18 On-demand streaming

Saturday, July 30th, 11:30am CDT - $24 International Live stream with one vote per ticket purchase for audience awards along with pre & post-show content.

Saturday, July 30th, 7:30pm CDT - $30 Live stream show with Live aftershow with 1 vote per ticket, pre show content, and post show awards ceremony with special guest host.

For More Information head over to www.collab24.org or email inquiries to:

Collab24 Collective - Collab24@gmail.com

Brielle Fowlkes is an actress, singer, poet, and director whose passion resides in making transformational, powerful, and honest works that exhort black and brown stories. As a black woman in the arts, Brielle grew up with a lack of representation that would give her the empowerment she needed, so she dedicated herself to telling more stories that made little black girls know they were seen. Brielle's mission as an artist is to be a catalyst for empowerment and celebration of black bodies and black stories.

Elaine Chen is a writer and director from Long Beach, California. They are currently a PhD student in the Department of Germanic Languages and Literatures at Harvard University and hold a B.A. in German Studies and Women's, Gender, & Sexuality Studies (2016), as well as an M.A. in German Studies (2020) from California State University, Long Beach (CSULB). Elaine has completed internships at the Nationaltheater Mannheim (2015), the Schauspielhaus Salzburg (2017), and the Los Angeles Shakespeare Institute (2018), led by Louis Fantasia and sponsored by the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles. In 2018, a Fulbright Combined Grant to conduct research in Salzburg, Austria enabled Elaine to complete a second internship at the Schauspielhaus Salzburg. In the summer of 2019, they worked as a dramaturgical intern for Evgeny Titov's production of Maxim Gorky's Summer Folk at the Salzburger Festspiele. In 2019, they directed Gotthold Ephraim Lessing's bourgeois tragedy Emilia Galotti for CSULB's Theatre Threshold and co-adapted and -directed Georg Büchner's Danton's Tod with Jeffrey L. High. This summer, they are directing Heinrich Von Kleist's dark comedy The Broken Jug at the German Summer School on the Pacific.

Rebecca Haley Clark is so excited to be working with Collab24 again! Currently, she is rehearsing Just Deserts (Santa Cruz Shakespeare, Santa Cruz, CA), a story that combines Greek mythology and an exploration of our modern justice system. She most recently produced and directed a devised international collaboration entitled Hindsight 2020 (Those Women Productions, Berkeley, CA) reflecting on the past year. Her previous credits include: As You Like It (Bard in the Botanics, Glasgow, Scotland), Cycle-Logical (Tron Theatre/Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Glasgow, Scotland), Suffering from Scottishness (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Shakespeare é Brasileiro (Os Ciclomáticos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), Hamlet/Ghosts (HERE Arts Center/The Brewing Department/Rochester Fringe Festival). She has directed internationally in New York, Brazil, and the UK, including a residency at Shakespeare's Globe in London. Rebecca holds an M.A. in Classical and Contemporary Text in Directing from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and a B.A. from Columbia University in Drama and Comparative Ethnic Studies. She also received a Fulbright research grant to study Shakespeare and race studies in Rio de Janeiro. www.rebeccahaleyclark.com

Sarah Tan is currently the Learning Programs Manager at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Before relocating to Arkansas, she freelanced as an artist educator and organizer in Arizona, Minnesota, and Singapore where she grew up. Her training as a performer, educator, and administrator has brought her to several companies including Pangea World Theatre, ACT3 International, Grey Box Collective, and Wonderlust Productions where she currently serves as a board member. Her research as a scholar delves into digital creations with young people, the performance of identity, and the intersection between the performing arts and trauma. Sarah holds a BA in Theatre Arts with a concentration in Education Studies from Carleton College, and an MFA in Theatre for Youth and Community from Arizona State University. www.sarahtanhy.com