CCCT Announces Next READING STAGE

CCCT has announced the return of its popular Reading Stage, this time as a Zoom series for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Begun in 2015, Reading Stage offers an opportunity for audiences to hear some of the most thrilling works in contemporary theatre. Each new theatrical project begins at some point with a "table read" as the actors and creative team get together and read the script which forms the basis for the work they'll do to bring a text to life. Reading Stage brings some of the best actors and most riveting scripts together to create an unforgettable evening of theatre.

Next on Reading Stage

SMART PEOPLE

by Lydia R. Diamond

One Night Only: Monday, August 3, 7 pm

Featuring Mark Floro, James "G" Glass, Nori Patterson, and Katie Tupper

Directed by Gary Stanford, Jr.

Tickets: Free (suggested donation $10)

It is the eve of Obama's first election. Four of Harvard University's brightest; a surgeon, an actress, a psychologist, and a neuro-psychiatrist, are all interested in different aspects of the brain, particularly how it responds to race. But like all smart people, they are also searching for love, success, and identity in their own lives. Smart People brings these characters together in this sharp, witty play about social and sexual politics.

Smart People is a non-Equity production presented as a benefit for CCCT.

About the actors



About the playwright



About the director

RSVP

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You