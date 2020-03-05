CAP UCLA to Present Perla Batalla's DISCOTECA BATALLA

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Perla Batalla's Discoteca Batalla on Saturday, Apr 18, 2020 at 8 p.m. at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown LA. Tickets starting at $28, $18 for students, are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and The Theatre at Ace Hotel box office.

Perla Batalla, daughter of a musical family, is a Grammy-nominated singer best known for her decade-long work with Leonard Cohen as a back-up singer. The Los Angeles-born vocalist launched her solo career in 1994 with Cohen's encouragement. Batalla's mission through song is to honor her roots and expose young audiences to the beauty of Spanish music.

Batalla's latest work, Discoteca Batalla, is an homage to her parents and their record store-a haven for desperately homesick immigrants from all over Mexico and Latin America. Throughout the 60s and 70s, Discoteca Batalla was a well-known landmark for the Latino community in Venice, California. While the record store closed its doors over 40 years ago, the experiences and stories shared there are part of L.A.'s heritage.

The proprietors, Barbara and Jorge Batalla, knew the lyrics to every traditional Spanish language song ever written. Growing up in the shop, Perla was exposed to an education of non-stop music that cut across genre and language.

Funds for Discoteca Batalla were provided in part by the Ginny Mancini Endowment for Vocal Performance with additional support from The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

Discoteca Batalla concludes the CAP UCLA series at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Four performances remain in the CAP UCLA 2019-20 season. Visit cap.ucla.edu/calendar for more details.

DETAILS:

CAP UCLA presents

Perla Batalla's Discoteca Batalla

Saturday, Apr 18, 2020 at 8 p.m.

CAP UCLA at The Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA

929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Program:

Discoteca Batalla, a well-known record store, was a landmark in the Latino community in Venice, California. This mom and pop discoteca was a haven for desperately homesick immigrants from all over Mexico and Latin America. It was a spot to gather, exchange news from home, buy the latest Spanish language pop éxitos or maybe just enjoy sweet coffee and pan dulce with the proprietors, Barbara and Jorge Batalla. Batalla's new work, Discoteca Batalla, is an homage to this long-lost moment in time.

Tickets:

Tickets starting at $28; $18 for students

Online: cap.ucla.edu

Phone: 310-825-2101

The Theatre at Ace Hotel box office: Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; day of the show, 90 minutes prior to the event start time.





