CAP UCLA Welcomes Back Ukrainian Quartet DakhaBrakha Following Sold-Out 2022 Engagement

The performance is on Saturday, March 11 at 8 pm.

Feb. 16, 2023  
CAP UCLA Welcomes Back Ukrainian Quartet DakhaBrakha Following Sold-Out 2022 Engagement

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) welcomes the return of Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha to The Theatre at Ace Hotel following their raucous sold-out 2022 engagement on Saturday, March 11 at 8 pm. Ticket prices start at $39 and are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and at The Theatre at Ace Hotel box office.

DakhaBrakha was founded in 2004 at the Kyiv Center of Contemporary Art "DAKH'' by theatre director Vladyslav Troitskyi. Meaning "give/take" in the old Ukrainian language, their name signals the quartet's unique brand of musical "ethno-chaos." By breaking down stylistic barriers and exploring shared resonances, DakhaBrakha re-territorializes foreign timbres into their own folk theater vernacular, giving new form to old customs and creating an exuberant, entirely new, trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.

After experimenting with Ukrainian folk music, the band has added rhythms of the surrounding world into their music, creating a bright, unique and unforgettable sound. The band strives to help open up the potential of Ukrainian melodies and to bring it to the hearts and consciousness of the younger generation in Ukraine and the rest of the world as well.

In March 2011 DakhaBrakha was discovered by Australian Womadelaide and began their ascent in the international music scene. They have since played more than 300 concerts and performances and have taken part in major international festivals throughout Eastern and Western Europe, Russia, Asia, Australia, and North America.

