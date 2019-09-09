UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Samin Nosrat in Conversation with Lindy West on Sunday, October 13 at 7 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets for $28-$79 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101, and the Royce Hall box office.

A California native, Samin Nosrat was raised by Iranian parents who immigrated to the states in the 1970s. Cooking was not Nosrat's first aspiration. While an English major at Berkeley, Nosrat started bussing tables at Chez Panisse and the rest was history.

Nosrat is most commonly known for her New York Times bestselling, James Beard Award-winning cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking that was turned into a limited documentary series on Netflix by the same name. Besides eating and cooking around the world, Nosrat is a food columnist for the New York Times Magazine.

Born in Washington, Lindy West started her career at Seattle's alternative weekly newspaper The Stranger, where she famously penned a piece titled "Hello, I Am Fat" as a debate with former editor Dan Savage. Five years later she wrote a New York Times bestselling memoir; Shrill. Similarly to Nosrat, West's book was turned into a Hulu series of the same name.

Whether writing articles, books or scripts, West is mighty with a pen in her hand; she is currently an opinion writer for The New York Times. West's second book, The Witches Are Coming, arrives in bookstores on November 5. This essay compilation is centered around the idea of pop culture being created for and by the white man; as told with West's wit.

Nosrat and West come to Royce Hall's stage for the first time. Each of these women has experienced the 21st century differently but not without similar challenges. They will discuss these challenges, their success stories and food.

Funds for this conversation were provided in part by the Arthur E. Guedel Memorial Lectureship Fund.

CAP UCLA's Words & Ideas series continues with Andrew Sean Greer in Conversation with Sloane Crosley (Nov 3, Royce Hall), Frank Bruni in Conversation with Sarah Smarsh (Dec 8, Royce Hall), and Marlon James (Feb 27, Royce Hall).





