CAP UCLA Presents SEEDS - A Porte Parole Documentary Theatre Production

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) in association with the Skoll Center for Social Impact Entertainment at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television presents Porte Parole's Seeds on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4 at 8 p.m. at Freud Playhouse. Tickets starting at $28 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101, Ticketmaster and the UCLA Central Ticket Office.

Seeds presents an intelligent portrait of farming and scientific communities in conflict. Part courtroom drama and part social satire, Seeds is a documentary theater portrayal of the 2004 Canadian Supreme Court case between Saskatchewan farmer Percy Schmeiser and biotech multinational corporation Monsanto Inc.

Based on court trial transcripts, interviews with Percy Schmeiser, Monsanto representatives, and with farmers, academics, lawyers and scientists from all across Canada, Seeds will lead the audience through a suspenseful labyrinth of legal conflicts regarding patent rights, modified food and property clashes between farmers and the biotechnology industry. The play strives to answer Schmeiser's question, "Who owns Life?" -- claiming it will determine the future of the food system.

This performance concludes CAP UCLA's Theater series. For the remaining 14 performances of the 2019-20 season please visit cap.ucla.edu/calendar.

Tickets starting at $28 Online: cap.ucla.edu Phone: 310-825-2101 UCLA Central Ticket Office: 310-825-2101, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Box office: Open 90 minutes prior to the event start time.





