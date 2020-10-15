CAP UCLA Presents Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Grace @ 20

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance presents Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE's Grace @ 20, Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, November 14.

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE's Grace @ 20, Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, November 14.

Prerecorded at Bard College in New York, the performance will be free to enjoy online. The new CAP UCLA online stage will be released in the coming week. For more information on engaging with this season's digital stage, visit https://cap.ucla.edu/landing/capconnect.

Grace, one of choreographer Ronald K. Brown's signature pieces, premiered in 1999 performed by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Last year's 20th anniversary celebrations continue into 2020 with these virtual offerings. Grace is an ode to God's grace and is dedicated to the legacy of Alvin Ailey. The dance weaves the story of a Goddess' journey to Earth to spread grace among humans, ultimately welcoming them to heaven, set to a score that includes works of Duke Ellington, Roy Davis Jr. and Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The three-day celebration begins on Thursday, November 12 at 7 p.m. with an online screening of Grace followed by a live discussion with Brown. On Friday, November 13 at 3 p.m. an all-levels community dance class will be offered live. To conclude, an online community conversation between Brown and special guests will be held Saturday, November 14 at 3 p.m. to discuss artistic expression and forms of grace.

Brown founded EVIDENCE in 1985 and is a recipient of this year's Jacob's Pillow Dance Award, 2019 Dance Magazine Award and 2018 American Dance Festival Award. He has set work on many companies including Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Jennifer Muller/The Works, among others. Brown blends African dance traditions with contemporary dance vocabulary to create an aesthetic that is earthy and powerful.

Celebrating Grace @ 20 Thu, Nov. 12, 2020, at 7 p.m. PST; Online Online screening of Grace followed by a live discussion with choreographer, Ronald K. Brown. Community Class Fri, Nov. 13, 2020, at 3 p.m. PST; Online All levels are welcome, participants should dress in loose-fitting clothing. No dance experience is needed, just an open heart.

Let's Say Grace and Talk About It After! Sat, Nov. 14, 2020, at 3 p.m. PST; Online An online community conversation with Ronald K. Brown and special guests which will explore both the aesthetic forms of Grace as a way of artistic expression and the human forms of grace as healing and empowerment.



