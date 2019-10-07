UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Max Richter on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets for $28-$59 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

CAP UCLA is pleased to be the first stop on Max Richter's US Tour with American Contemporary Music Ensemble (ACME) and Soprano Grace Davidson featuring music from The Leftovers & From SLEEP. Award-winning British composer Max Richter's work embodies both the rigor of the Classical tradition and the experimentalism of contemporary electronica.

Almost uniquely among contemporary Classical composers, Richter's music is radically unafraid of appealing directly to our emotions through highly acclaimed solo albums and collaborations with other artists in film, dance, opera, performance art and television.

In addition to the HBO Series The Leftovers, Richter has written widely for film and television with recent projects including Hostiles, Black Mirror, My Brilliant Friend and most recently White Boy Rick, Mary Queen of Scots and the sci-fi drama Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt. His music also featured in Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island, Ari Folman's Waltz With Bashir and in the Oscar-winning Arrival by Denis Villeneuve.

NPR calls ACME "contemporary music dynamos." A little more than a decade old, ACME has risen to the highest ranks of American new music making a perfect pairing with Richter and Grace Davidson.

"One of the most beautiful and pure soprano voices" joining the production is that of Grace Davidson who since studying at the Royal Academy of Music. has gone on to receive her own film credits including this year's film Serenity starring Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey.

CAP UCLA's Contemporary series continues with Bill Morrison with Wild Up; Dawson City: Frozen Time LIVE! (Dec 6, The Theatre at Ace Hotel), Philip Glass & Jerry Quickley: Whistleblower (Mar 21, The Theatre at Ace Hotel), Jennifer Koh & Jean-Baptiste Barrière: 38th Parallel (Apr 17, Royce Hall), and Anthony de Mare: Liaisons 2020: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano (Apr 25, Royce Hall).







