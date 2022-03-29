CAP UCLA Presents Humorist David Sedaris, May 8

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance presents humorist and bestselling author David Sedaris on Sunday, May 8 at 7 p.m. in Royce Hall. Sedaris will showcase a selection of readings and recollections, afterwards taking part in a book signing. Books will be available for purchase onsite. Tickets starting at $49 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.



Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, David Sedaris is a master of satire and one of America's preeminent humor writers. More than sixteen million copies of his books are in print and they have been translated into 32 languages. Sedaris's pieces regularly appear in The New Yorker. His most recent collection of essays, The Best of Me, and the second volume of his diaries, A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), were both New York Times bestsellers.



Sedaris has been nominated for five Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. His audio recordings include David Sedaris: Live for Your Listening Pleasure and David Sedaris Live at Carnegie Hall. A feature film adaptation of his story C.O.G. was released after a premiere at the Sundance Film Festival (2013). Since 2011, he can be heard annually on a series of live recordings on BBC Radio 4 entitled "Meet David Sedaris."



In 2019 David Sedaris became a regular contributor to CBS Sunday Morning and his Masterclass, "David Sedaris Teaches Storytelling and Humor," was released. He has been awarded the Terry Southern Prize for Humor, Thurber Prize for American Humor, Jonathan Swift International Literature Prize for Satire and Humor, Time 2001 Humorist of the Year Award, as well as the Medal for Spoken Language from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In March 2019 he was elected as a member into the American Academy of Arts & Letters. In 2020 the New York Public Library voted Me Talk Pretty One Day as one of the 125 most important books of the last 125 years.