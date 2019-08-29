CAP UCLA Presents EVERYTHING THAT RISES MUST CONVERGE

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Jennifer Koh & Davóne Tines' Everything That Rises Must Converge on Friday, Apr 17, 2020 at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets for $28-$59 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

Jennifer Koh and Davóne Tines seek an understanding of themselves as the children and descendants of refugees and slaves in their new collaboration, Everything That Rises Must Converge, a multi-media presentation. Through a collaboration with Composer Qasim Naqvi, Koh's violin and Tines' voice connect the past to the present to reveal a universal history shared by immigrants and minority Americans.

"The work musically embroiders Koh and Tines' art form of classical music with their cultural heritages through their family members' voices and electronics," said composer and fellow performer Qasim Naqvi."

Born in Chicago of Korean refugee parents, Koh began violin by chance and now is considered "a prodigious builder of musical bridges." Koh's existence as a musician is only because of her mother, a child refugee in the Korean War who gave her daughter all she did not have as a child, including a consistent education, violin lessons and concert tickets. Everything That Rises Must Converge celebrates Koh's mother's life and all Asian-American immigrants.

Bass-baritone Tines, who has sung since he was a child, commands a broad spectrum of opera and concert performance as a singer and creator. His inspiration for this collaboration comes from his grandfather who entered the navy as a cook and retired a high-ranking officer at The Pentagon. He was also the person who pushed Tines toward music. Similarly to Koh, Tines wants to honor the family who came before him and allowed his path to be forged.

It is the hope of the cast and artistic team that Everything That Rises Must Converge, the context of which is not often seen in the art worlds, expands perceptions of what classical music can be.

CAP UCLA's Contemporary series begins with Max Richter (Oct 12, Royce Hall), continues with Bill Morrison with Wild Up: Dawson City: Frozen Time LIVE! (Dec 6, The Theatre at Ace Hotel), Philip Glass & Jerry Quickley: Whistleblower (Mar 21, The Theatre at Ace Hotel), Jennifer Koh & Davóne Tines: Everything That Rises Must Converge (Apr 17, Royce Hall), and Anthony de Mare: Liaisons 2020: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano (Apr 25, Royce Hall).





