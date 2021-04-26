Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAP UCLA Presents Brooklyn Youth Chorus SHE IS CALLED: DEAR STRANGER  

She Is Called is an original choral theater production being developed for the stage by Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

Apr. 26, 2021  

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance presents She Is Called: Dear Stranger, a media-rich web experience launched Saturday, April 24, 2021, at sheiscalleddearstranger.org. For more information on engaging with or supporting the arts and artists presented by CAP UCLA, visit support CAP UCLA.

She Is Called is an original choral theater production being developed for the stage by Brooklyn Youth Chorus under the direction of Founder and Artistic Director Dianne Berkun Menaker. Over a multi-year artistic development process, the young artists of the Chorus are collaborating with established theater artists to present commissions by contemporary composers that address themes of gender and identity.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chorus is presenting the first phase of the project, She Is Called: Dear Stranger, via a media-rich website experience. The website features newly commissioned choral works, photos, recorded letters and poetry from the singers, inspired by the songs' themes and the singers' perspectives and experiences.

The production features new compositions from four celebrated composers - Nathalie Joachim, David Lang, Alev Lenz and Shara Nova - and features significant artistic contributions from the singers themselves. In collaboration with the students are four theater artists - Janani Balasubramanian, Charlotte Brathwaite, Sunder Ganglani and Tareke Ortiz - who, through ongoing workshops, worked with the Chorus to bring this ambitious project to life.

She Is Called: Dear Stranger is an exciting new production from Brooklyn Youth Chorus that presents the deep and rich perspectives of young people as they investigate gender, identity, community, and connection during this fraught time in our history.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu
Megan Levine
Megan Levine
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Cate Caplin to Direct Inland Valley Repertory Theatres Livestreaming Play ZERO HOUR Photo

Cate Caplin to Direct Inland Valley Repertory Theatre's Livestreaming Play ZERO HOUR

Live Performances Return to Chico Theater Company Next Month Photo

Live Performances Return to Chico Theater Company Next Month

SheLA Arts Announces 2021 Summer Theater Festival Season Photo

SheLA Arts Announces 2021 Summer Theater Festival Season

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Will Be Streamed by Little Renegade Productions Next Month Photo

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Will Be Streamed by Little Renegade Productions Next Month


More Hot Stories For You

  • MATILDA JR Comes To Cape Coral This Weekend
  • Patty and Jay Baker Ignite Support Of New Gulfshore Playhouse Cultural Campus With Second $10 Million Match Pledge
  • Patty & Jay Baker Support Gulfshore Playhouse Cultural Campus With $10 Million Match Pledge
  • ROBIN HOOD THE MUSICAL to be Presented by Broadway Palm Children's Theatre