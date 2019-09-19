UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Andrew Sean Greer In Conversation with Sloane Crosley on Sunday, November 3 at 5 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets for $28-$49 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

Andrew Sean Greer is no stranger to accolades: his latest novel, Less, received the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, the Northern California Book Award, and spent 45 weeks on The New York Times Bestseller list, among other honors.

Greer grew up an identical twin in the suburbs of Washington, DC, studied writing at Brown University and lived in New York, Montana, and Seattle before making his home in San Francisco, where his writing then took off. Greer's first release was a collection of stories, How It Was for Me. The New York Times Book Review praised, "Greer's descriptive talents are immense."

Sharp and witty, Sloan Crosley is also a New York Times bestselling author for her essay collection, I Was Told There'd Be Cake. Her third and latest collection, Look Alive Out There was dubbed "Laugh-out-loud funny" by Booklist and "Alive and jumping" by Steve Martin. One of The Library of America's 50 Funniest American Writers, Crosley's writing will make you laugh as much as it will make you cry.

As a joke Crosley created sadstuffonthestreet.com, but it soon became a viral epidemic of sad but funny street side photos including headless dolls and a broken rainbow umbrella. Her first book was a compilation of these submitted photos. Sad Stuff on The Street was published in partnership with Todd Oldham and benefitted the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Greer and Crosley shared spots on the best books for summer 2018 list. They also share a gift for storytelling and being masters of their own senses of humor. CAP UCLA is pleased to present their first engagement together on stage at Royce Hall.

CAP UCLA's Words & Ideas series continues with Frank Bruni in Conversation with Sarah Smarsh (Dec 8, Royce Hall), Piper Kerman in Conversation with Rachel Kushner (Jan 30, Royce Hall), and Marlon James (Feb 27, Royce Hall).





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You