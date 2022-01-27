CAMP GINGER Comes to The Little Theater at the Actors Company

Camp Ginger, an original solo musical, makes its world premiere in Hollywood. This semi-autobiographical, solo-musical comedy is about a fantastical summer camp full of ginger-haired campers and counselors helping a kid named Steve find his true self. Opens February 26 at the Little Theater at the Actors Company - 916 N Formosa Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046.

TICKETS: https://campgingermusical.bpt.me

Admission: Some material may not be suited for children under 17.

Steve Trzaska plays multiple characters in this one-person musical about finding and coming to terms with one's true identity. From growing up a redhead to embracing his sexuality, this zany troop of characters at Camp Ginger share some of Steve's struggles and experiences through "their" stories and songs.

Live accompaniment by Noel Katz who provides an assortment of songs for the musical including "Better Off Red," "Mister Trashcan," and "You Play the Flute" to name a few.

Written and Performed by: Steve Trzaska. Music and Lyrics by: Noel Katz. Directed by: Joy Mamey